Entertainment News
Home

Khloe Kardashian Makes Decision About Relationship With James Harden During Lamar’s Recovery

Khloe Kardashian is doubling down on helping Lamar Odom during his road to recovery.

Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian attends reported boyfriend James Harden's Drew League basketball game in Compton

Khloe Kardashian is doubling down on helping Lamar Odom during his road to recovery. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is setting aside her personal needs in favor of Lamar’s well-being by putting her relationship with James Harden on hold.

This could be the end of Khloe and NBA player James, as TMZ is claiming it “doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see she still has deep feelings for Lamar.” Khloe is committed to being by Lamar’s side during the whole rehab process, however long it takes. She’ll have to be strong for Lam-Lam during this process.

Speaking of strong, the cover for Khloe’s new book, Strong Looks Better Naked, has also been released:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Regan Arts, “Khloé Kardashian writes with passion about the power of strength: a strong body becomes a strong mind, which builds to strength of heart, character, and ultimately strength of spirit. This is an inspiring book about how to create strength and true beauty in every area of your life, inside and out.

The book is currently on sale for $26.99.

In the meantime, we’re keeping a close eye on Lamar’s health as he recuperates after being found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel last week.

SOURCE: TMZ, Regan Arts | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Makes Decision About Relationship With James Harden During Lamar’s Recovery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114875”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114875″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114875″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114875” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Khloe Kardashian Makes Decision About Relationship With James Harden During Lamar’s Recovery was originally published on globalgrind.com

Coma , Couples , drugs , hospitalization , James Harden , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom , nba , recovery , rehab

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close