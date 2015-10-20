It’s finally here, Drake fans. The music video for “Hotline Bling” has finally dropped.

The If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late rapper has dropped the video to his addictive sensual hit, which he revealed was out on his Twitter earlier tonight.

With an introduction featuring some curvy girls talking gossip and drinking out of a water cooler, Drizzy can be seen doing a very Drake-style dance in a colored box, wearing a puffy jacket and timbs.

The video continues with different colored backgrounds, silhouettes of models, and ensemble changes from the hip hop vocalist.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Drake’s “Hotline Bling” single will hit no. 1 on the Hot 100 charts, which will be his first no. 1 single ever.

Stay tuned to find out, and watch his newest video for “Hotline Bling” above.

VIDEO CREDIT: Apple Music

Drake “Hotline Bling” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com