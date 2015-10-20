BFF Bonding Time: Kim Kardashian Takes North West & Her Bestie To The Pumpkin Patch

North West is getting ready to welcome her little brother in the next few months, but for now, she’s holding the spotlight with both of her parents.
Kim Kardashian took her adorable daughter and her bestie to the local pumpkin patch at Underwood Family Farms, where they had a day full of fun festivities.
Nori was photo’d with her girl in the middle of the patch, sitting on top of pumpkins as they sported some cute face paint.
The two looked like two peas in a pod as they held hands walking through the farm, and even tuckered out at the end by falling asleep together on the ride home.
North is due to welcome her little brother on December 25th, which is when her mommy is due to give birth.
See the cute photos of Nori and her bestie at the pumpkin patch above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West
Source:Getty
1 of 35
1. "Stand back Kim, I'll handle this."
Source:Getty
2 of 35
2. 'Ye at his most Yeeziest.
Source:Instagram
3 of 35
3. Baby Ye.
Source:Getty
4 of 35
4. North rocks black leather as well as her daddy does.
Source:Getty
5 of 35
5. Front row at Fashion Week in all black everything, just like dad.
Source:Instagram
6 of 35
6. Staring right through you.
Source:Instagram
7 of 35
7. Finding their zen together.
Source:Getty
8 of 35
8. North and 'Ye get all matchy, matchy on us.
Source:Getty
9 of 35
9. Twinsies! North and Kanye rock hoodies.
Source:Instagram
10 of 35
10. Need we say more?
Source:Getty
11 of 35
11. North's "You must be crazy" Kanye face.
Source:Splash News
12 of 35
12. North shoos the paparazzi away from her mom.
Source:Getty
13 of 35
13. In true 'Ye fashion, Nori rocks Timbs & a trench coat.
Source:Splash News
14 of 35
14. North tries to figure out what everyone's deal is.
Source:Instagram
15 of 35
15. Just reading with dad.
Source:Getty
16 of 35
16. North only smiles in front of cameras sometimes – just like dad.
Source:Splash News
17 of 35
17. Miss 'tude.
Source:Splash News
18 of 35
18. Shmood!
Source:Splash News
19 of 35
19. Kanye & Nori express their concern.
Source:Splash News
20 of 35
20. His x Hers.
Source:Getty
21 of 35
21. Daddy's baby.
Source:Splash News
22 of 35
22. North gives the paparazzi a piece of her mind.
Source:Getty
23 of 35
23. That menacing mean mug.
Source:Instagram
24 of 35
24. Nope, not satisfied.
Source:Splash News
25 of 35
25. North protects her mom, just like dad would.
Source:Instagram
26 of 35
26. Footsies with daddy.
Source:Instagram
27 of 35
27. Smile for what?
Source:Instagram
28 of 35
28. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Kicking ass & taking names.
Source:Instagram
29 of 35
29. Looking just like her pops.
Source:Splash News
30 of 35
30. Completely and utterly fed up.
Source:Splash News
31 of 35
31. All black everything biker ballerina baby.
Source:Splash News
32 of 35
32. North clowns the paparazzi, just like dad would if he were there…
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
33. North wears her daddy's Cuban link chain.
Source:Instagram
34 of 35
34. North never minds the camera & just completely zones out.
Source:Getty
35 of 35
35. North captures Kanye's 2012 swag.
BFF Bonding Time: Kim Kardashian Takes North West & Her Bestie To The Pumpkin Patch was originally published on globalgrind.com