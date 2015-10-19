Entertainment News
People On Twitter Are Threatening To #BoycottStarWarsVII Because Of “White Genocide”

Searching the hashtag #BoycottStarWarsVII leads to hilarity, weirdness, and tons of racial comments.

USA Filme 1977

There are a bunch of people on Twitter who are up in arms about a Black character being in the highly anticipated upcoming flick, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Earlier today, the poster for the seventh Star Wars movie was revealed and the inclusion of a non-White actor – John Boyega – has people on Twitter claiming the movie promotes “white genocide.” The cover makes it pretty clear that the movie’s main characters are Harrison Ford, who plays Han Solo, and Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess Leia, but the nerds fought back anyway.

Here are some of the best tweets we found:

What’s your take? Star Wars VII comes out December 18th.

15 Black Actors & Actresses Who've Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

15 Black Actors & Actresses Who've Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

People On Twitter Are Threatening To #BoycottStarWarsVII Because Of “White Genocide” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Playlist
