People On Twitter Are Threatening To #BoycottStarWarsVII Because Of “White Genocide”

There are a bunch of people on Twitter who are up in arms about a Black character being in the highly anticipated upcoming flick, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Earlier today, the poster for the seventh Star Wars movie was revealed and the inclusion of a non-White actor – John Boyega – has people on Twitter claiming the movie promotes “white genocide.” The cover makes it pretty clear that the movie’s main characters are Harrison Ford, who plays Han Solo, and Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess Leia, but the nerds fought back anyway.

Searching the hashtag #BoycottStarWarsVII leads to hilarity, weirdness, and tons of racial comments.

Here are some of the best tweets we found:

I have no problem whatsoever with casting non-whites, but if the REASON they are cast is admitted tokenism, that’s a problem. — SCR3W-H34D (@scr3w_h34d) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#BoycottStarWarsVII Because everyone knows dindus don't have the brainpower to use The Force. pic.twitter.com/Uh91gnCsEe — Spooky Azzmador (@The_Azzmador2) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#BoycottStarWarsVII – Nothing to see here folks it's 40% counter trolls, 30% blogs, 15% aggrieved, 10% content farming, 4% spam & 1% sincere — Coñor Jãmęs Siłk あ (@CJSilk) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It says a lot about you if you can't deal with Black folk or women in a FICTIONAL UNIVERSE. #BoycottStarWarsVII…and stay away. Fine. — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A friend in LA said #StarWarsVII is basically "Deray in Space". Jewish activist JJ Abrams is an anti-white nut. #BoycottStarWarsVII — End Cultural Marxism (@genophilia) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Any of you guys want your daughters breeding with black Stormtroopers? No? didn't think so. #BoycottStarWarsVII — Negromancer (@Negromancer_616) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#BoycottStarWarsVII If white people aren't wanted in Star Wars, then our money must not be either. — Critical Spooking (@officialCritDis) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SJWs complain about White artists "misappropriating" culture created by blacks but then celebrate a non-White Star Wars. #BoycottStarWarsVII — Captain Confederacy (@2partyhoax) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So #BoycottStarWarsVII is a real thing, and I'm hearing this is bad? I'm not going to have to share a theater with racists! YAY! — Matt Votaw (@MattVotaw) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What’s your take? Star Wars VII comes out December 18th.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114762”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114762″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114762″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114762” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 15 Black Actors & Actresses Who've Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS) Source:Wenn 1 of 15 1. Angela Bassett won Best Actress for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the film "What's Love Got To Do With It." Source:Getty 2 of 15 2. Sidney Poitier became the first American American to win a Golden Globe. He won Best Actor for his role in "Lillies Of The Field." Source:Getty 3 of 15 3. Denzel Washington took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in "The Hurricane" and for Best Supporting Actor for his part in "Glory." Source:Getty 4 of 15 4. Whoopi Goldberg took home an award twice! One for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Ghost," and another for Best Actress for her iconic role in "The Color Purple." 5 of 15 5. Jamie Foxx won Best Actor for portraying Ray Charles in the film "Ray." Source:Wenn 6 of 15 6. Forest Whitaker won Best Actor for "The Last King Of Scotland." Source:Wenn 7 of 15 7. Jennifer Hudson won the award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Effie White in "Dreamgirls." Source:Getty 8 of 15 8. Diana Ross won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer in 1973. Source:Getty 9 of 15 9. Eddie Murphy took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Jimmy Early in "Dreamgirls." Source:Wenn 10 of 15 10. Comedienne Mo'Nique won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Precious." Source:Wenn 11 of 15 11. Octavia Spencer took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Help." Source:Getty 12 of 15 12. Stevie Wonder took home the award for Best Original Song for his ballad "I Just Called To Say I Love You." Source:Getty 13 of 15 13. James Earl Jones won the award for Most Promising Male Newcomer back in 1971. Source:Getty 14 of 15 14. Morgan Freeman won Best Actor for his role in "Driving Miss Daisy." Source:Getty 15 of 15 15. Lou Gosset Jr. won Best Supporting Actor in the film "An Officer & A Gentleman." Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114762”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114762″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114762″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114762” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading People On Twitter Are Threatening To #BoycottStarWarsVII Because Of “White Genocide” 15 Black Actors & Actresses Who've Won Golden Globes (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114762”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114762″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114762″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114762” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

People On Twitter Are Threatening To #BoycottStarWarsVII Because Of “White Genocide” was originally published on globalgrind.com