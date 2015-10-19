Congratulations! WNBA Star Glory Johnson Gives Birth To Premature Twin Girls

Glory Johnson has received her wish after having one tumultuous year.

The WNBA star announced via Instagram that she’d given birth to two twin girls – Ava Simone and Solei Diem – over the weekend. She wrote, “Born a little earlier than expected, I have No Worries because these babies are fighters just like I am!”

She first announced, “I have So Much LEARNING to do before you BOTH get here.”

The birth of her twins comes just months after she married and publicly split (a day after announcing her pregnancy) with her then-wife and fellow WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Congrats to Glory on her new bundles of joy.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

