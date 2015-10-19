Entertainment News
Where Brooklyn At? Jay Z Will Be On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In BK Tomorrow Night

The young gawd of late night talk shows, Jimmy Kimmel, has decided to bring his talents to Brooklyn this week.

Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015

The young gawd of late night talk shows, Jimmy Kimmel, has decided to bring his talents to Brooklyn this week. He’ll be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! at BAM Theaters in the borough beginning tonight.

And as a surprise, Brooklyn’s unofficial ambassador, Jay Z, will be a guest during tomorrow night’s show. Though the capacity in which he’ll attend is unclear, it’s likely Jay will mention the Tidal X:1020 concert that’s going down at Barclays tomorrow night. The bill is stacked with rap’s heavy-hitters: Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T.I., Fabolous, Lil Wayne and Travi$ Scott.

Hov was also able to mix things up a bit with the scheduled performances of pop star Nick Jonas, Usher, reggae legend Damian Marley, country music’s Thomas Rhett, and even the bluesy breakout star Alessia Cara.

Donald Trump is also scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! There’s no way of telling whether Trump and Hov will meet, but the thought of a picture capturing the two moguls greeting each other is a blessing for meme creators everywhere.

