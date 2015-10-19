Trina Cleverly Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

Another day, another “Hotline Bling” remix.
The baddest bitch, Trina, has a fiery comeback for Drake‘s smash hit “Hotline Bling” with her own clever remix. Knowing that Drake (like most guys) is full of sh*t, Trina calls out dudes who always blame women for their “situationship” problems.
“You in love with a stripper, I’m in love with a Clipper,” raps Trina. “Remember I was the bitch you was slidin’ with/ All the accolades and the accomplishments/ All the time and sweat that I invested in/ Now you acting like I’m some distant chick/ I’m hanging up the line,” she continues.
Oop, Trina put him in his place. Wonder what Drake has to say now?
Take a listen to Trina’s “Hotline Bling” remix below.
An Up Close & Personal Look At Drake's New Chick Bernice Burgos
1. Drake and his latest boo Bernice Burgos were spotted relaxing by the hotel pool in Perth, Western Australia.
6. My home boy! Turnt up last night!
7. A lot of fun last night. Good friends. @graciii3 @champagnepapi @joebudden @laniblair and Miguel
8. Bernice Burgos laid up catching a tan.
9. :)
10. Loungin' at work.
11. My body is in so much pain, flag football is NOO joke. I want to thank @thegoodf for having me host this amazing event. Also I want to thank my team we ALL did our thing it was hot out but we WON #TeamBernice. Also THANK YOU SOOO MUCH for supplying my team with dope sneakers @cmbkicks and thank you @futurekicks for customizing our sneakers . And I cant forget to thank my manager @artisticcurves love you!! And thank you everyone who came out to support me
12. School girl#starlets ♡
13. Bernice takes a dip.
14. #MiamiFlow Just Toasting The Buns 🍔
