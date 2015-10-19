Trina Cleverly Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

Another day, another “Hotline Bling” remix.

The baddest bitch, Trina, has a fiery comeback for Drake‘s smash hit “Hotline Bling” with her own clever remix. Knowing that Drake (like most guys) is full of sh*t, Trina calls out dudes who always blame women for their “situationship” problems.

“You in love with a stripper, I’m in love with a Clipper,” raps Trina. “Remember I was the bitch you was slidin’ with/ All the accolades and the accomplishments/ All the time and sweat that I invested in/ Now you acting like I’m some distant chick/ I’m hanging up the line,” she continues.

Oop, Trina put him in his place. Wonder what Drake has to say now?

Take a listen to Trina’s “Hotline Bling” remix below.

