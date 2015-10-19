National
6-Year-Old Boy Shoots & Kills 3-Year-Old Brother After Father Reveals Gun's Hiding Spot

A six-year-old boy shot and killed his three-year-old brother in Chicago Saturday night.

A six-year-old boy shot and killed his three-year-old brother in Chicago Saturday night after their father, Michael Santiago, showed the older son where the firearm was stashed on top of the refrigerator.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Tribune the two boys were playing a game of cops and robbers. The older son pointed and fired the gun at his younger brother, according to Santiago’s testimony. He also testified that the .32-caliber Smith & Wesson was bought illegally.

Prosecutor Joseph DiBella said Santiago, 25, showed his son where the gun was because the former gang member “snitched on a gang member in a murder trial.”

The child’s grandfather said he doesn’t realize he killed his younger brother: “He doesn’t even remember. He doesn’t know nothing about it. He thinks his brother is in the hospital sick.”

Santiago was arrested and charged with child endangerment. His bail is set at $75,000.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

