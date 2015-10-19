Mmm, Concrete: McDonald’s Debuts New Gray-Bunned Burger

McDonald's Modern China Burger with GREY bun the 'colour of despair' leaves diners baffled http://t.co/bir8rSkIgH pic.twitter.com/Fj4IVFukd7 — Mirror Weird News (@MirrorWeirdNews) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just when you thought Burger King’s black bun was as bad as it could get.

Colored buns have basically become a thing in fast food, and we’re not sure why. Now, McDonald’s is the latest chain to jump in on the trend, as the fast food giant debuted a new gray-bunned burger.

Dubbed the Modern China Burger, or pretty unappetizing depending on who you’re talking to, the creation consists of a pork patty, bacon, lettuce, and Sichuan Thousand Island dressing. As of now, it’s only available in China. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Images of Mickey D’s new creation have begun to circulate and social media is exploding, with one user dubbing it “the color of despair.” Ouch. Check out more responses below.

Hard to guess what inspired McDonalds Modern China Burger. Concrete? Pollution? The grey bun is on sale Til' Nov 3. http://t.co/wEDv9Pgmrt — Grace Brown TV (@GraceBrown87) October 17, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

First there's the Black Halloween bun, now this?! Am I the only one who just wants bread to look like…bread?!… http://t.co/emEjTpObyJ — Y106.5 (@Y1065) October 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Still, the bun seems to be getting good reviews in China. After all, it’s a steamed mantou bun, which is pretty popular over there.

If you’re feeling brave enough to try this burger, prepare to stamp your passport ASAP: it’s only on the menu until November 3.

18 photos The 18 Most Interesting McDonald's Menu Items (PHOTOS) 1. McSpaghetti The McSpaghetti joins a long list of McDonald's specialty items that failed miserably. Served with a side of fried chicken, the McSpaghetti gained popularity in the Philippines, but of course, the Italians hated it. Source:McDonalds 2 of 18 2. McLobster If you live in the New England region of the U.S., you've probably seen one of these before. The McLobster is most readily available in Maine, and is served seasonally during prime lobster season. Source:McDonalds 3 of 18 3. McIndia McAloo Tikki The McAloo Tikki is served in India, and is a breaded potato patty with onion and tomato on a plain bun. Source:McDonalds 4 of 18 4. McBratwurst The McBratwurst was initially introduced to Wisconsin & other neighboring Midwest states in the early '90s. In 2002, McDonald's teamed up with Johnsonville sausage company to revamp the McBratwurst. Source:Delish.com 5 of 18 5. McCrab Cake Sandwich The McCrab Cake was introduced in the regional area of Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia). The crab cake sandwich didn't do too well, but at least McDonald's tried. Source:McDonalds.com 6 of 18 6. McBacon Roll The McBacon Roll is primarily served at McDonald's UK locations. This breakfast item is typically served with Heinz Tomato Ketchup or a British "brown" sauce. Source:McDonalds 7 of 18 7. McPizza The McPizza was initially served in the U.S. in the '70s. Due to its 11-minute cooking time, the item was eventually discontinued. McDonald's attempted to bring back the item in Canada in the early '90s, but similar problems arose. Source:McDonalds 8 of 18 8. The Onion McNuggets Don't know who wants fried onion nuggets, but in the 1970s, McDonald's thought it was a good idea. Source:McDonalds 9 of 18 9. McDonald's Steak & Egg Burrito McDonald's initially introduced their Mexican-inspired breakfast burritos in 1991. Although most McDonald's across the country discontinued the item, states like New York, New Mexico, California, & Arizona still serve them to this day. Source:McDonalds 10 of 18 10. McDonald's Peaches & Mango Pie In 2008, McDonald's introduced the peaches & mango pie at Hawaiian locations. Using the same shell as their classic apple pie, McDonald's appeals to their Hawaiian customers with a regional fruit. Source:McDonalds 11 of 18 11. McArabia The McArabia was introduced in Egypt and across the Middle East in 2003. The Arabic style pita sandwich is served two ways, with grilled chicken or grilled kofta (beef with spices). Source:McDonalds 12 of 18 12. McVeggie McDonald's wants to appeal to vegetarians as well. The veggie burger comes on a whole wheat bun and is served in India, Greece, and Slovenia. McDonald's also introduced a McBean, which is an option for vegan costumers. The McBean is only available in Sweden. Source:BusinessInsider.com 13 of 18 13. McDonald's Bacon Potato Pie The Bacon Potato Pie is a smash hit in Japan. The flaky outer shell is filled with mashed potatoes, chunks of bacon, and deep fried. Source:Delish.com 14 of 18 14. McGazpacho McGazpacho is served in Spain. The famous chilled soup is served with chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, peppers, celery, flavored with lemon juice and Tabasco. Source:McDonalds 15 of 18 15. Chicken Singaporridge The Chicken Singaporridge is served at McDonald's restaurants in Singapore. The item is simply sodden rice, chicken, ginger, onions, shallots, and chili pepper. Source:McDonalds 16 of 18 16. McShrimp Burger The McShrimp Burger is most famous in Japan. The lightly fried seafood sandwich is filled with minced shrimp. Source:McDonalds 17 of 18 17. McDonald's Mozzarella Dippers McDonald's Mozzarella Dippers are served at their UK locations. The menu item is simply three sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs and served with a salsa dip. Source:McDonalds 18 of 18 18. McRib For some reason, the McRib is still around. The McRib was initially introduced at Midwest locations in the mid-70s, but was eventually pulled from stores 10 years later. In 2005, McDonald's decided to bring back the rib sandwich. Now, the sandwich is served as a seasonal treat. Skip ad Continue reading Mmm, Concrete: McDonald's Debuts New Gray-Bunned Burger The 18 Most Interesting McDonald's Menu Items (PHOTOS)

