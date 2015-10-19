Mmm, Concrete: McDonald’s Debuts New Gray-Bunned Burger

Just when you thought Burger King’s black bun was as bad as it could get.
Colored buns have basically become a thing in fast food, and we’re not sure why. Now, McDonald’s is the latest chain to jump in on the trend, as the fast food giant debuted a new gray-bunned burger.
Dubbed the Modern China Burger, or pretty unappetizing depending on who you’re talking to, the creation consists of a pork patty, bacon, lettuce, and Sichuan Thousand Island dressing. As of now, it’s only available in China. Let’s hope it stays that way.
Images of Mickey D’s new creation have begun to circulate and social media is exploding, with one user dubbing it “the color of despair.” Ouch. Check out more responses below.
Still, the bun seems to be getting good reviews in China. After all, it’s a steamed mantou bun, which is pretty popular over there.
If you’re feeling brave enough to try this burger, prepare to stamp your passport ASAP: it’s only on the menu until November 3.
SOURCE: Elite Daily, Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter
SEE ALSO: Lucky Charms To Release Marshmallow-Only Boxes
The 18 Most Interesting McDonald's Menu Items (PHOTOS)
Source:Delish.com
1 of 18
1. McSpaghetti
The McSpaghetti joins a long list of McDonald's specialty items that failed miserably. Served with a side of fried chicken, the McSpaghetti gained popularity in the Philippines, but of course, the Italians hated it.
Source:McDonalds
2 of 18
2. McLobster
If you live in the New England region of the U.S., you've probably seen one of these before. The McLobster is most readily available in Maine, and is served seasonally during prime lobster season.
Source:McDonalds
3 of 18
3. McIndia McAloo Tikki
The McAloo Tikki is served in India, and is a breaded potato patty with onion and tomato on a plain bun.
Source:McDonalds
4 of 18
4. McBratwurst
The McBratwurst was initially introduced to Wisconsin & other neighboring Midwest states in the early '90s. In 2002, McDonald's teamed up with Johnsonville sausage company to revamp the McBratwurst.
Source:Delish.com
5 of 18
5. McCrab Cake Sandwich
The McCrab Cake was introduced in the regional area of Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia). The crab cake sandwich didn't do too well, but at least McDonald's tried.
Source:McDonalds.com
6 of 18
6. McBacon Roll
The McBacon Roll is primarily served at McDonald's UK locations. This breakfast item is typically served with Heinz Tomato Ketchup or a British "brown" sauce.
Source:McDonalds
7 of 18
7. McPizza
The McPizza was initially served in the U.S. in the '70s. Due to its 11-minute cooking time, the item was eventually discontinued. McDonald's attempted to bring back the item in Canada in the early '90s, but similar problems arose.
Source:McDonalds
8 of 18
8. The Onion McNuggets
Don't know who wants fried onion nuggets, but in the 1970s, McDonald's thought it was a good idea.
Source:McDonalds
9 of 18
9. McDonald's Steak & Egg Burrito
McDonald's initially introduced their Mexican-inspired breakfast burritos in 1991. Although most McDonald's across the country discontinued the item, states like New York, New Mexico, California, & Arizona still serve them to this day.
Source:McDonalds
10 of 18
10. McDonald's Peaches & Mango Pie
In 2008, McDonald's introduced the peaches & mango pie at Hawaiian locations. Using the same shell as their classic apple pie, McDonald's appeals to their Hawaiian customers with a regional fruit.
Source:McDonalds
11 of 18
11. McArabia
The McArabia was introduced in Egypt and across the Middle East in 2003. The Arabic style pita sandwich is served two ways, with grilled chicken or grilled kofta (beef with spices).
Source:McDonalds
12 of 18
12. McVeggie
McDonald's wants to appeal to vegetarians as well. The veggie burger comes on a whole wheat bun and is served in India, Greece, and Slovenia. McDonald's also introduced a McBean, which is an option for vegan costumers. The McBean is only available in Sweden.
Source:BusinessInsider.com
13 of 18
13. McDonald's Bacon Potato Pie
The Bacon Potato Pie is a smash hit in Japan. The flaky outer shell is filled with mashed potatoes, chunks of bacon, and deep fried.
Source:Delish.com
14 of 18
14. McGazpacho
McGazpacho is served in Spain. The famous chilled soup is served with chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumber, peppers, celery, flavored with lemon juice and Tabasco.
Source:McDonalds
15 of 18
15. Chicken Singaporridge
The Chicken Singaporridge is served at McDonald's restaurants in Singapore. The item is simply sodden rice, chicken, ginger, onions, shallots, and chili pepper.
Source:McDonalds
16 of 18
16. McShrimp Burger
The McShrimp Burger is most famous in Japan. The lightly fried seafood sandwich is filled with minced shrimp.
Source:McDonalds
17 of 18
17. McDonald's Mozzarella Dippers
McDonald's Mozzarella Dippers are served at their UK locations. The menu item is simply three sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs and served with a salsa dip.
Source:McDonalds
18 of 18
18. McRib
For some reason, the McRib is still around. The McRib was initially introduced at Midwest locations in the mid-70s, but was eventually pulled from stores 10 years later. In 2005, McDonald's decided to bring back the rib sandwich. Now, the sandwich is served as a seasonal treat.
Mmm, Concrete: McDonald’s Debuts New Gray-Bunned Burger was originally published on globalgrind.com