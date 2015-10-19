Music NOW
Watch Justin Timberlake’s Induction Into The Memphis Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake is officially a legend in Memphis, Tennessee.

Justin Timberlake is officially a legend in Memphis, Tennessee.

The former ‘NSync frontman was honored in his hometown and inducted into the Memphis Hall of Fame for his contribution to music over the past decade.

While he accepted his award, Justin’s friends Jimmy Fallon and DJ Paul cheered him on from the crowd. JT’s wife Jessica Biel was also in the audience to salute her man’s latest accomplishment.

As he stepped up to the mic, Justin said, “This is the f*cking coolest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Watch his speech up top.

20 Pictures Of Justin Timberlake Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Watch Justin Timberlake’s Induction Into The Memphis Hall Of Fame was originally published on globalgrind.com

