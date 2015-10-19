Watch Justin Timberlake’s Induction Into The Memphis Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake is officially a legend in Memphis, Tennessee.

The former ‘NSync frontman was honored in his hometown and inducted into the Memphis Hall of Fame for his contribution to music over the past decade.

While he accepted his award, Justin’s friends Jimmy Fallon and DJ Paul cheered him on from the crowd. JT’s wife Jessica Biel was also in the audience to salute her man’s latest accomplishment.

As he stepped up to the mic, Justin said, “This is the f*cking coolest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Watch his speech up top.

20 Pictures Of Justin Timberlake Over The Years (PHOTOS) Source:YouTube 1 of 20 1. We first met Justin on "The Mickey Mouse Club" back in the '90s. Source:Getty 2 of 20 2. He then went on to join N'Sync and ruled the later part of the decade with his bandmembers. Source:Getty 3 of 20 3. And they made very unfortunate fashion choices. Source:Getty 4 of 20 4. And also hairstyles. Source:Getty 5 of 20 5. Really, really bad hair choices. Source:Getty 6 of 20 6. He went on to date Britney Spears and this outfit happened at the 2001 VMAs. Source:Getty 7 of 20 7. He swapped the denim for a graffiti-themed get-up as he performed with Michael Jackson. 8 of 20 8. After disbanding N'Sync and consciously uncoupling from Britney Spears, Justin released his debut album "Justified," which earned him two Grammys. Source:Getty 9 of 20 9. After a three year hiatus, JT made a comeback with "Future Sex/Lovesounds," which produced some romantic classics. Source:Getty 10 of 20 10. He also ventured into the fashion biz, starting William Rast with longtime friend Trace Ayala. Source:Wenn 11 of 20 11. Justin then found love with actress Jessica Biel. The two started dating in 2007. Source:Getty 12 of 20 12. He then took another break from his music and focused on acting, starring in "The Social Network" with Andrew Garfield and Jessie Eisenberg. Source:Getty 13 of 20 13. JT was also in "Friends With Benefits" alongside Mila Kunis. Source:Getty 14 of 20 14. The co-stars were so much like "brother and sister" that this boob/crotch grab happened at the 2011 VMAs. Source:Getty 15 of 20 15. He also showed his dramatic skills in "In Time" alongside Amanda Seyfried. Source:Getty 16 of 20 16. JT and Jess made it official and got married in Italy in 2012, after an almost year-long engagement. Source:Getty 17 of 20 17. Justin made a music comeback with "The 20/20 Experience" and got on his "Suit and Tie" ish with Jay Z. Source:Wenn 18 of 20 18. The singer swept the 2013 American Music Awards after delivering a jaw-dropping performance of "Mirrors." Source:Wenn 19 of 20 19. For his contributions to music, the multi-talented Justin earned the 2013 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Source:Instagram 20 of 20 20. In 2014, JT and Jess are reportedly expecting their first child.

Watch Justin Timberlake’s Induction Into The Memphis Hall Of Fame was originally published on globalgrind.com