Is Chrissy Teigen Expecting Twins Or Triplets? Here’s What She Has To Say

Her bump may be early to the party, but it’s not what you think.

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen shared the first shot of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and many fans responded with wild speculation. In the world of celebrity pregnancies, you’re either too big, too small, or in this case: expecting twins or triplets.

One Twitter user wrote: “damn you got big fast! My bestie is due in Feb and she’s 1/2 your size. Not twins? Probably triplets!”

But Chrissy was quick to shut down all the noise, tweeting: “I did IVF. One at a time. It isn’t twins. I can see the damn thing. Get out of my uterus!”

We’re sure Chrissy’s hubby John Legend is relieved. She continued: “Please stop. I put one embryo in. I have ultrasounds every few days. I didn’t announce my pregnancy at a week.”

In fact, E! News reports that she is three-months along. Despite all the gossip, the 29-year-old remains overjoyed.

No more preg tweeting for me, lesson learned!! Back to food and reality TV and hay things — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 18, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Congrats to Chrissy and John!

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram

SEE ALSO: Chrissy Teigen Steps Out For The First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement

SEE ALSO: Chrissy Teigen’s Attempt At Being A Weather Girl Will Make Your Monday

23 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114408″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 23 1. Chrissy Teigen shows off a whole lotta leg. Source:Instagram 2 of 23 2. Chrissy shows off her Alexander Wang digs and a couple accessories of her own. Source:Instagram 3 of 23 3. Chrissy and her lady lumps make a splash at the beach. Source:Instagram 4 of 23 4. Chrissy Teigen for Beach Bunny swimwear. Source:Instagram 5 of 23 5. A busted zipper can't stop that smize. Source:Instagram 6 of 23 6. Oh, just a little pilates to keep limber and whatnot. Source:Instagram 7 of 23 7. How delicious does her pea soup look? Source:Instagram 8 of 23 8. "Pretending to be Beyoncé," she says. Flawless, we say. Source:Instagram 9 of 23 9. Just another day in the life of a model. Source:Instagram 10 of 23 10. Who needs clothes when you've got a body like that? Bunny ears will do just fine. Source:Instagram 11 of 23 11. Oh, hello, John Legend! Source:Instagram 12 of 23 12. A behind-the-scenes bikini shot. Source:Instagram 13 of 23 13. Um, her eyes are up there! Source:Instagram 14 of 23 14. Chrissy shows a little skin for sexy sophistication. Source:Instagram 15 of 23 15. Working hard or hardly working? Source:Instagram 16 of 23 16. Post up, flawless. Source:Instagram 17 of 23 17. Sexiest curve on a woman's body? Her smile. Source:Instagram 18 of 23 18. Suns out, buns out! Source:Instagram 19 of 23 19. Chrissy and her tatas before the MTV Movie Awards. Source:Instagram 20 of 23 20. Crop top Chrissy. Source:Instagram 21 of 23 21. John is a lucky, lucky guy. Source:Instagram 22 of 23 22. Towel loungin'. Source:Instagram 23 of 23 23. A little lace and a little leg. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114408″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Is Chrissy Teigen Expecting Twins Or Triplets? Here’s What She Has To Say 23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114408”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114408″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114408″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114408” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Is Chrissy Teigen Expecting Twins Or Triplets? Here’s What She Has To Say was originally published on globalgrind.com