Lamar Odom just got some good news on his road to rehab after a near brush with death inside a Las Vegas brothel. Doctors are telling the championship ex-NBA baller he’ll survive with months of hard work, and his ex Khloe is planning to be there for the entire ride.
According to sources close to the situation, Lamar’s rehabilitation will take months, and some of the damage to his body will be permanent. Lamar will have to work with physical, speech, and other therapists in the months to come. Another good note for Lamar is that Khloe is determined to ride this out – regardless of the status of her relationship with James Harden.
She hasn’t left Lamar’s bedside yet and will see this through to the end. One of the reasons Khloe dragged her feet with their divorce is because she wanted to save Lamar, and now she’s planning on being a key part of his recovery.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Source:Getty
1 of 14
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew
Source:Getty
2 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO
Source:Getty
3 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson
Source:Getty
4 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players
Source:Getty
5 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe Bryant
Source:Getty
6 of 14
6. Shaq and Lamar
Source:Getty
7 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony
Source:Getty
8 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS
Source:Getty
9 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew
Source:Getty
10 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years back
Source:Getty
11 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh
Source:Getty
12 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake
Source:Getty
13 of 14
13. Brother Rob
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back
Lamar Odom Expected To Have Permanent Damage, But Khloe Is Willing To Help was originally published on globalgrind.com