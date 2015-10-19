Lamar Odom Expected To Have Permanent Damage, But Khloe Is Willing To Help

Lamar Odom just got some good news on his road to rehab after a near brush with death inside a Las Vegas brothel. Doctors are telling the championship ex-NBA baller he’ll survive with months of hard work, and his ex Khloe is planning to be there for the entire ride.

According to sources close to the situation, Lamar’s rehabilitation will take months, and some of the damage to his body will be permanent. Lamar will have to work with physical, speech, and other therapists in the months to come. Another good note for Lamar is that Khloe is determined to ride this out – regardless of the status of her relationship with James Harden.

She hasn’t left Lamar’s bedside yet and will see this through to the end. One of the reasons Khloe dragged her feet with their divorce is because she wanted to save Lamar, and now she’s planning on being a key part of his recovery.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114407”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114407″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114407″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114407” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Source:Getty 1 of 14 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 2 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 3 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 4 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 5 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 6 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 7 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 8 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 9 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 10 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 11 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 12 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 13 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114407”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114407″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114407″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114407” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Lamar Odom Expected To Have Permanent Damage, But Khloe Is Willing To Help Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114407”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114407″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114407″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114407” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Lamar Odom Expected To Have Permanent Damage, But Khloe Is Willing To Help was originally published on globalgrind.com