Congrats! JWoww Marries Roger & Announces Second Pregnancy

Yesterday, former Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley married longtime love Roger Matthews in an intimate ceremony in New Jersey. Shortly after tying the knot, JWoww could hardly contain her excitement when discussing her big day with Us Weekly: “This has been one of the greatest days in my life!” JWoww tells Us exclusively. “I’m so happy to share this with our family and friends.”

Former co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola were bridesmaids, while Pauly D, Vinny Guadganino, and Ronnie Magro were in attendance as well. The couple’s 15-month-old daughter, Meilani, served as flower girl.

And as if the day wasn’t special enough, it got even more major when the newlyweds announced their second pregnancy during the wedding party.

We can’t wait to meet their new bundle of joy.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

