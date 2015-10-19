End Of Days: Is Lindsay Lohan Really Running For President?

Did Lindsay Lohan just try to hop on Kanye West‘s coattails? The Mean Girls actress posted on Instagram that she’s thinking of running for president in 2020.
She then posted a pic of her and Kanye, who said he’s also running for prez in 2020, saying,
“The first thing I would like to do as president of [America] is take care of all of the children suffering in the world. #queenELIZABETH showed me how by having me in her country.”
Lohan, who has been virtually out of the public eye since appearing on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls in 2014, has some pretty ambitious #goals for herself. She’s become more known for her antics beyond the camera lens over the years, so we’ll see how her presidential run fares.
Would you vote for Lindsay Lohan?
Lindsay Lohan's Best & Most Memorable Photos In Honor Of Her Birthday
1. #tbt #mycalvins @alianalohan and @codylohan were in this too! So funny 😊 love and miss you family! @mikelohan
Lindsay's ad campaign for Calvin Klein Kids.
2. My beautiful babies.
Whole team's here. The Lohan kids, from left to right: Mike, Cody, Ali, and Lindsay. #SquadGoals
3. #tbt #getaclue
Lindsay shared a snapshot from the Disney movie "Get A Clue."
4. Love my sister @bellarosemand #throwbackthursday
Lindsay's brother, Cody, shared this pic on Instagram. It looks to be around the "Freaky Friday" era, judging by Lindsay's hair color.
5. 10 years ago today was the release of my first album #SPEAK #SoLongAgoSunday 🎧🎀🎧🎀🎧
The cover of Lindsay's debut album, "Speak." This record had some serious ~club bangerz~. Don't act like you don't remember her single "Rumors."
6. 🌸🙏💕🙏💕🙏💕🌸 @jakeyonassis
Obviously we had to include a "Mean Girls" pic; after all, it is the most quotable movie of all time.
7. @karllagerfeld #chanel #tbt
LiLo plays the part of FOK (friend of Karl) here with Lagerfeld, likely at a Chanel event.
8. #HarpersBazaar fashion week 📷
How gorg does Linds look in this Harper's Bazaar cover from December 2008?
9. I only sleep in Chanel No.5 and I am grateful for my icons, happy 89th birthday to the beautiful and inspirational #MarilynMonroe 🙏🏻Salam #HollywoodForever thank you Bert Stern for choosing me 🌟 time warp
Lindsay played the part of Marilyn Monroe, her icon, in this NY Mag spread. Bert Stern, who photographed Monroe in a series of photos called "The Last Sitting," recreated the images with Lohan in 2008.
10. Coachella 2012
Lindsay was Coachillin hardcore with Snoop and the obstructed face of another human (probably Jeremy Scott, though) at the music festival in 2012. Was it a lituation? We can't confirm or deny, but Snoop was there, so, ya know…
11. Sending you love @terryrichardsonstudio
Cue flames emoji. This still is from a controversial series shot by controversial dude Terry Richardson.
12. Nylon Singapore 2013
Lindsay covered Nylon Singapore in 2013.
13. Wonderland August 2014
Lindsay posed for Wonderland Magazine's August 2014 issue.
14. "Speed The Plow" Promo
A promotional image for "Speed The Plow," the David Mamet play Lindsay starred in in 2014.
15. Thank you to @obsnewreview for a wonderful honour!!!! 🙏
This photo ran in the British publication The Observer and praised Linds for her role in "Speed The Plow."
16. I 💖 Tina Fey!!! #EntertainmentWeekly 🎀⭐️🎀⭐️🎀⭐️🎀⭐️🎀
LiLo was recently reunited with Tina Fey, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.
17. Hunger Magazine February 2015
This image is from a 2015 shoot with Hunger Magazine. She still got it.
End Of Days: Is Lindsay Lohan Really Running For President? was originally published on globalgrind.com