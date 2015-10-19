Entertainment News
End Of Days: Is Lindsay Lohan Really Running For President?

Did Lindsay Lohan just try to hop on Kanye West's coattails?

Did Lindsay Lohan just try to hop on Kanye West‘s coattails? The Mean Girls actress posted on Instagram that she’s thinking of running for president in 2020.

She then posted a pic of her and Kanye, who said he’s also running for prez in 2020, saying,

“The first thing I would like to do as president of [America] is take care of all of the children suffering in the world. #queenELIZABETH showed me how by having me in her country.”

Lohan, who has been virtually out of the public eye since appearing on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls in 2014, has some pretty ambitious #goals for herself. She’s become more known for her antics beyond the camera lens over the years, so we’ll see how her presidential run fares.

Would you vote for Lindsay Lohan?

