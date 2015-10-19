Adele’s back.
It’s been about four score and twenty years since Adele released new music, but she’s back with a snippet of her forthcoming new single. Earlier this year, the prolific singer promised she’d release her long-awaited 25 album, but as the year quickly comes to a close, we’re pretty sure 25 will be released in 2016.
The song is currently untitled, but Adele previewed it on the UK’s version of X-Factor anyway.
“Hello, it’s me/ I was wondering after all of these years you’d like to meet/ to go over everything, they say that time’s supposed to heal ya, but I ain’t done much healing,” sings Adele.
No word on when the full song will be released, but stay tuned.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Adele Premieres New Untitled Song And It’s Full Of Heartbreak was originally published on globalgrind.com