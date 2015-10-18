Music NOW
Unbreakable Tour: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Spend Quality Time Backstage & Janet Gives Fans The Shock Of Their Life

If Beyonce is a fan of you, then you must be a mega star, like Janet Jackson.

If Beyonce is a fan of you, then you must be a mega star, like Janet Jackson. Queen Bey took Blue Ivy to see the pop stars Unbreakeable Tour at The Forum in California.

Bey and Blue sat in the crowd and cheered Ms. Jackson on, then headed backstage to meet a few of the dancers. Dancer Taylor Hatala shared a photo of herself and a fellow dancer, posing with Beyonce and Blue.

But before the big show, the star of the night had a little fun with the fans at the Janet Museum. They thought they were looking at a wax statue of Janet Jackson, but the statue actually was Janet. Watch the hilarious clip below.

Talk about the shock of your life.

Source: E! Online, Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter 

Unbreakable Tour: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Spend Quality Time Backstage & Janet Gives Fans The Shock Of Their Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

beyonce , Blue Ivy , Janet Jackson , Tour , Unbreakable

