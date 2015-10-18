Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together? Well, at least they are on their new song “Strong.”
The surprise Bieber track played on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend, and adding to the surprise was that the Bieb’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is featured on the duet.
Bieber sang “What should I do? Should I go? / Who do I talk to? Nobody knows.” Gomez followed up, singing, “Wishing I was better at this damn thing / Cause it’s just been too long and I can’t change.”
The duet was released on the brink of both Justin and Selena discussing their relationship in separate interviews.
Check out the track for yourself below.
SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
1. Selena hits the pool in all white.
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
2. Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO.
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
3. Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot.
Source:Getty
4 of 20
4. Wow, she's actually sort of unforgettable.
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
5. And also, super irreplaceable.
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
6. Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl.
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
7. Maxin' & relaxin': Even this close up, her beauty doesn't fade.
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
8. Everyday shit.
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
9. Selena damn near bares it all.
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
10. More to love! Selena's curves are fleeky.
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
11. Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico.
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
12. Poolside babe…
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
13. Just another day, on another island.
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
14. Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow.
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
15. Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors.
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
16. You've got to love her, she's just so chill.
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
17. Like, super chill.
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
18. Just taking a walk on a Monday…
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
19. Black and white smize.
Source:Instagram
20 of 20
20. #Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face.
