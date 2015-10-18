Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together? Well, at least they are on their new song “Strong.”

The surprise Bieber track played on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend, and adding to the surprise was that the Bieb’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is featured on the duet.

Bieber sang “What should I do? Should I go? / Who do I talk to? Nobody knows.” Gomez followed up, singing, “Wishing I was better at this damn thing / Cause it’s just been too long and I can’t change.”

The duet was released on the brink of both Justin and Selena discussing their relationship in separate interviews.

Check out the track for yourself below.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

20 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114347”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114347″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114347″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114347” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez Source:Instagram 1 of 20 1. Selena hits the pool in all white. Source:Instagram 2 of 20 2. Sporty & spicy! Selena for Adidas NEO. Source:Instagram 3 of 20 3. Prepping & primping! Selena Gomez does an asymetrical cut for a Pantene photoshoot. Source:Getty 4 of 20 4. Wow, she's actually sort of unforgettable. Source:Instagram 5 of 20 5. And also, super irreplaceable. Source:Instagram 6 of 20 6. Sexy! Selena gets in tune with her inner bad girl. Source:Instagram 7 of 20 7. Maxin' & relaxin': Even this close up, her beauty doesn't fade. Source:Instagram 8 of 20 8. Everyday shit. Source:Instagram 9 of 20 9. Selena damn near bares it all. Source:Instagram 10 of 20 10. More to love! Selena's curves are fleeky. Source:Instagram 11 of 20 11. Selena & Hit-Boy on their way back from Mexico. Source:Instagram 12 of 20 12. Poolside babe… Source:Instagram 13 of 20 13. Just another day, on another island. Source:Instagram 14 of 20 14. Real beauty: The sun brings out her natural glow. Source:Instagram 15 of 20 15. Bedroom body! Selena gets sexy behind closed doors. Source:Instagram 16 of 20 16. You've got to love her, she's just so chill. Source:Instagram 17 of 20 17. Like, super chill. Source:Instagram 18 of 20 18. Just taking a walk on a Monday… Source:Instagram 19 of 20 19. Black and white smize. Source:Instagram 20 of 20 20. #Goals: Still gorgeous with food all over her face. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114347”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114347″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114347″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114347” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC) 20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114347”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114347″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114347″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114347” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com