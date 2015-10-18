Music NOW
Home

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together? Well, at they are on their new song "Strong."

Leave a comment

Justin Bieber on Today Show

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together? Well, at least they are on their new song “Strong.”

The surprise Bieber track played on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend, and adding to the surprise was that the Bieb’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is featured on the duet.

Bieber sang “What should I do? Should I go? / Who do I talk to? Nobody knows.” Gomez followed up, singing, “Wishing I was better at this damn thing / Cause it’s just been too long and I can’t change.

The duet was released on the brink of both Justin and Selena discussing their relationship in separate interviews.

Check out the track for yourself below.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

Continue reading Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC)

20 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Gomez

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114347”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114347″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114347″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114347” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez “Strong” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

couple , duet , justin bieber , new music , selena gomez , song , Strong

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close