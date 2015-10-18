Fit For King Cairo: Tyga Throws Son A Star-Studded Birthday Bash, Then Shoots A New Music Video With Kylie

King Cairo just turned three-years old and to celebrate, Tyga threw his son a lavish birthday bash at Racer’s Edge in California. Of course, the festivities turned into a star-studded event because Tyga’s got some pretty famous friends. Celebrities like Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted arriving for the party along with their adorable tots.

Once inside, the kid-friendly activities consisted of bouncy houses, race tracks, and even a ride in a fire truck.

Kylie Jenner also came out, but she appears to have avoided an awkward run-in with King Cairo’s mother and Tyga’s ex, Blac Chyna, as Chyna reportedly plans to throw her own party for Cairo.

Meanwhile, after the release of “Stimulated” had us all cringing over the summer, Tyga and Kylie are at it again. The couple was spotted out in Los Angeles and this time, the kids were left at home, as KyGa appeared to be shooting a new music video.

Rocking matching varsity jackets, the pair looked pretty comfortable on set. No word yet on what song the music video is for.

SOURCE: HollywoodLife, DailyMail | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

