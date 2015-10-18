Fit For King Cairo: Tyga Throws Son A Star-Studded Birthday Bash, Then Shoots A New Music Video With Kylie

King Cairo just turned three-years old and to celebrate, Tyga threw his son a lavish birthday bash at Racer’s Edge in California. Of course, the festivities turned into a star-studded event because Tyga’s got some pretty famous friends. Celebrities like Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted arriving for the party along with their adorable tots.
Once inside, the kid-friendly activities consisted of bouncy houses, race tracks, and even a ride in a fire truck.
Kylie Jenner also came out, but she appears to have avoided an awkward run-in with King Cairo’s mother and Tyga’s ex, Blac Chyna, as Chyna reportedly plans to throw her own party for Cairo.
Meanwhile, after the release of “Stimulated” had us all cringing over the summer, Tyga and Kylie are at it again. The couple was spotted out in Los Angeles and this time, the kids were left at home, as KyGa appeared to be shooting a new music video.
Rocking matching varsity jackets, the pair looked pretty comfortable on set. No word yet on what song the music video is for.
SOURCE: HollywoodLife, DailyMail | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
1. God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
2. 👑
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
3. Her…❤️
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
4. Hi Royalty
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
5. Royalty is pretty in pink.
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Just kicking it.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. Hair wrapped and still adorable.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
8. Smile.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. 🙊😻
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Fresher than you💨
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. Royalty is flawless.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Beautiful in black.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. Half Puerto Rican.
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
14. We like fries too.
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
15. Up close and personal.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. Royalty's thumb thumb is yum yum.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. Mommy and daughter being fabulous.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Royalty 😻
Fit For King Cairo: Tyga Throws Son A Star-Studded Birthday Bash, Then Shoots A New Music Video With Kylie was originally published on globalgrind.com