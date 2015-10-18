Lamar Odom Continues To Improve As Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Message For Her Brother-In-Law

Lamar Odom went from completely unresponsive to making amazing progress in a matter of days. The NBA star woke from a coma on Friday morning and has continued to show signs of improvement over the weekend.
According to E! Online, Lamar passed a swallow test, which is a promising sign of neurological function and an important step because doctors took out his breathing tube, ensuring that he could swallow on his own.
It is also reported that the 35 year old athlete was helped out of bed over the weekend for the first time since being hospitalized. Khloe Kardashian has yet to leave her man’s side and the rest of the Kardashian crew has been extremely supportive.
After leaving Las Vegas to tend to personal business earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner returned to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to visit Lamar and be by Khloe’s side. Kendall Jenner flew from London to meet the rest of the family there.
Kim K also wrote a heartfelt post via Instagram to give an update on Lamar’s condition and thank everyone for their prayers, writing, “I believe in the power of prayer! Thx 4 ur prayers.”
Kris Jenner continued to show support of her son-in-law via social media as well.
Although Lamar is showing great progress, there is still the possibility for setbacks. We’ll keep him in our prayers.
SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Source:Getty
1 of 14
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew
Source:Getty
2 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO
Source:Getty
3 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson
Source:Getty
4 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players
Source:Getty
5 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe Bryant
Source:Getty
6 of 14
6. Shaq and Lamar
Source:Getty
7 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony
Source:Getty
8 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS
Source:Getty
9 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew
Source:Getty
10 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years back
Source:Getty
11 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh
Source:Getty
12 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake
Source:Getty
13 of 14
13. Brother Rob
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back
Lamar Odom Continues To Improve As Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Message For Her Brother-In-Law was originally published on globalgrind.com