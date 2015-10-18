Lamar Odom Continues To Improve As Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Message For Her Brother-In-Law

Lamar Odom went from completely unresponsive to making amazing progress in a matter of days. The NBA star woke from a coma on Friday morning and has continued to show signs of improvement over the weekend.

According to E! Online, Lamar passed a swallow test, which is a promising sign of neurological function and an important step because doctors took out his breathing tube, ensuring that he could swallow on his own.

It is also reported that the 35 year old athlete was helped out of bed over the weekend for the first time since being hospitalized. Khloe Kardashian has yet to leave her man’s side and the rest of the Kardashian crew has been extremely supportive.

After leaving Las Vegas to tend to personal business earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner returned to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to visit Lamar and be by Khloe’s side. Kendall Jenner flew from London to meet the rest of the family there.

Kim K also wrote a heartfelt post via Instagram to give an update on Lamar’s condition and thank everyone for their prayers, writing, “I believe in the power of prayer! Thx 4 ur prayers.”

Kris Jenner continued to show support of her son-in-law via social media as well.

Although Lamar is showing great progress, there is still the possibility for setbacks. We’ll keep him in our prayers.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

