Entertainment News
Home

All Across The Board: Drake Is Serious About Rekindling His Acting Career

"Have you ever played Monopoly and won? I'm all across the board."

Leave a comment

Drake Wimbledon Tennis Championship

It’s safe to say that Drake is running the game and is not to be played with, but the rap super star is ironically modeling his careers after one of the biggest board games ever.

In a new interview for W magazine, Drake revealed that he definitely wants to start acting again, telling the mag, “I can’t wait to get back into acting. No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I’d love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before, and it would be interesting to live it again.”

TMZ caught up with Drizzy on Friday night as he was leaving a restaurant in Hollywood and asked him what kind of film star, action or comedy, he would like to be. Drizzy replied:

“I’m all across the board. Have you ever played Monopoly and won? I’m all across the board.”

Watch the full encounter here. After getting kicked off Degrassi, we can’t wait to see what role Champagne Papi takes on next.

Thanks for always dropping Drake-isms, Drake.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

Continue reading All Across The Board: Drake Is Serious About Rekindling His Acting Career

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114319”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114319″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114319″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114319” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

All Across The Board: Drake Is Serious About Rekindling His Acting Career was originally published on globalgrind.com

acting , Drake , monopoly , tmz , W.Magazine

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close