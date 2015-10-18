Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Claims Nude Photos Don’t Do Him Justice: “That Was Shrinkage”

Recently, everyone's been talking about Justin Bieber's junk. But surprisingly, the pop star is less than thrilled about it all.

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Recently, everyone’s been talking about Justin Bieber‘s junk.

But surprisingly, the pop star is less than thrilled about it all. Nude photos were snapped of Justin as he vacationed in Bora Bora and if you let him tell it, they don’t do him justice. The 21-year old broke his silence on the photos during an interview with Access Hollywood, claiming: “That was shrinkage for me.”

Justin then went on to call out the paparazzi for their blatant invasion of his privacy. “My first thing was like, how can they do this? Like, I feel super violated. Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked.”

Although Justin wasn’t too pleased, it’s safe to say his fans were. Oh, and his dad was too, apparently.

SOURCE: NY Daily News  | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

Continue reading Justin Bieber Claims Nude Photos Don't Do Him Justice: "That Was Shrinkage"

Justin Bieber Claims Nude Photos Don’t Do Him Justice: “That Was Shrinkage” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Playlist
