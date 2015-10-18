Justin Bieber Claims Nude Photos Don’t Do Him Justice: “That Was Shrinkage”

Recently, everyone’s been talking about Justin Bieber‘s junk.

But surprisingly, the pop star is less than thrilled about it all. Nude photos were snapped of Justin as he vacationed in Bora Bora and if you let him tell it, they don’t do him justice. The 21-year old broke his silence on the photos during an interview with Access Hollywood, claiming: “That was shrinkage for me.”

If you'd ever wondered what Justin Bieber looks like naked, today's your lucky day http://t.co/cUPrlC9Zs2 pic.twitter.com/TO1yOzlWuZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 8, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Justin then went on to call out the paparazzi for their blatant invasion of his privacy. “My first thing was like, how can they do this? Like, I feel super violated. Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked.”

Although Justin wasn’t too pleased, it’s safe to say his fans were. Oh, and his dad was too, apparently.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

