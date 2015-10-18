Entertainment News
Coco Celebrates Her Baby Shower & Reveals The Secret To Concealing Her Tiny Bump

At 7 months pregnant, the model looks as though she can still wear a bikini and no one would know that she's with child.

Coco Austin and Ice-T

Coco Austin may be having the greatest pregnancy ever. At 7 months pregnant, the model looks as though she can still wear a bikini and no one would know that she’s with child.

After revealing a few months ago that she and husband Ice-T were expecting their first child together, Coco’s growing bump has gone seemingly unnoticed and she’s revealing how she concealed the ever growing bun in the oven.

She took to Twitter to show off her best kept maternity secret: jeggings.

This comes just a few days after the star revealed that she was uncomfortable about showing off her baby bump.

Coco’s maternity style plea came on the brinks of her mom and sister throwing her a baby shower.

We love that Coco is comfortable in her own skin now.

SOURCE: E! Online  | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Splash 

Coco Celebrates Her Baby Shower & Reveals The Secret To Concealing Her Tiny Bump was originally published on globalgrind.com

Baby Bump , coco , expecting , Ice-T , maternity , pregnancy

