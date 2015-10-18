Coco Celebrates Her Baby Shower & Reveals The Secret To Concealing Her Tiny Bump

Coco Austin may be having the greatest pregnancy ever. At 7 months pregnant, the model looks as though she can still wear a bikini and no one would know that she’s with child.

After revealing a few months ago that she and husband Ice-T were expecting their first child together, Coco’s growing bump has gone seemingly unnoticed and she’s revealing how she concealed the ever growing bun in the oven.

She took to Twitter to show off her best kept maternity secret: jeggings.

Shout out 2 these leggings that look like jeans.They're so comfy while preggers.A must have"Coco Maternity wear" LOL pic.twitter.com/KFefZE46mV — Coco (@cocosworld) October 17, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This comes just a few days after the star revealed that she was uncomfortable about showing off her baby bump.

I never thought my attire that I've been wearing during my pregnancy would get that much notice.Thank u to all the compliments #fashionista — Coco (@cocosworld) October 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For a long time I was uncomfortable with showing my little lump but as soon as my tummy got little bigger I got a boost of confidence — Coco (@cocosworld) October 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I think my go to maternity wear has been flowy chic tops w/leggings & Maxi dresses! Its harder 2 dress for the day but liking the challenge — Coco (@cocosworld) October 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Coco’s maternity style plea came on the brinks of her mom and sister throwing her a baby shower.

This is the most adorable cake ever! Thx to my mom & sister for an amazing baby shower.This moment will be cherished pic.twitter.com/AKo0MW8cFI — Coco (@cocosworld) October 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We love that Coco is comfortable in her own skin now.

