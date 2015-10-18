Coco Austin may be having the greatest pregnancy ever. At 7 months pregnant, the model looks as though she can still wear a bikini and no one would know that she’s with child.
After revealing a few months ago that she and husband Ice-T were expecting their first child together, Coco’s growing bump has gone seemingly unnoticed and she’s revealing how she concealed the ever growing bun in the oven.
She took to Twitter to show off her best kept maternity secret: jeggings.
This comes just a few days after the star revealed that she was uncomfortable about showing off her baby bump.
Coco’s maternity style plea came on the brinks of her mom and sister throwing her a baby shower.
We love that Coco is comfortable in her own skin now.
SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Splash
14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years
Source:Getty
1 of 14
1. The early days.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
2. Ice is in love with the Coco.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
3. When being overly decked out in denim was cool.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
4. Always and forever.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
5. Casual Coco and Ice.
Source:Getty
6 of 14
6. Pretty in pink.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
7. The pair bring their A-game every Halloween.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
8. Bonnie & Clyde.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
9. After 6 years of marriage, the love is still there.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
10. Match made in heaven.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
11. All that gossiping, 10 years stop it!
Source:Getty
12 of 14
12. 14 years of love, and counting.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
13. Partners in crime.
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. Congrats on the baby!
Coco Celebrates Her Baby Shower & Reveals The Secret To Concealing Her Tiny Bump was originally published on globalgrind.com