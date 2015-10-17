Lil Wayne is doing all the he can to stay away from any and all bad energy.

The New Orleans rapper was recently faced with a new threat — this time, involving a more personal matter. Sources claim a sex tape featuring Wayne is going around the market and he’s not having it. The Young Money head honcho had his legal team send urban blog Hollywood Street Kings a cease and desist letter, urging them to stop posting clips from the sex tape.

TMZ reports “Wayne’s legal team is demanding the site to remove the video within 5 days, or else.” When Weezy first caught wind of the alleged sex tape, his rep claims he had no idea he was being filmed. The rumored video shows Wayne interacting with two women, wearing nothing but a pair of socks.

Who will win this war? Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Lil Wayne’s Alleged Sex Tape Finally Gets Released

Sorry 4 The Wait? Lil Wayne May Have A Sex Tape On The Way

Lil Wayne’s Lawyers Threaten To Sue Blog Site Over Alleged Sex Tape was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: