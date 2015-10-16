Lucky Charms Is Finally Releasing Marshmallow-Only Boxes

The only bad thing about Lucky Charms is the irresponsible ratio of cereal to marshmallow.
Well, everyone’s childhood dream is (sorta) coming true, as General Mills is releasing limited-edition marshmallow-only boxes. The company wrote about its decision on its blog: “A box of Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms has always been the unicorn of the cereal world – fantasized about, but never seen.The Lucky Charms team receives countless calls, emails, tweets and Facebook posts from marshmallow-obsessed fans longing for a box filled with only the magically-delicious marshmallows.”
Sadly, the news is bittersweet because there’s a catch: there are only 10 boxes available. In order to become one of the lucky 10, just share a photo of yourself holding an imaginary box of lucky charms on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter sometime between October 14 and 18 along with the hashtag #Lucky10Sweepstakes.
Others who aren’t as lucky will have to settle for the hilarious lucky Charms rendition of Biz Markie’s 1989 hit Just A Friend. Endless prayer hand emoji’s to anyone who applies.
The Strangest Stadium Foods In The Country (PHOTOS)
Source:Tumblr
1 of 11
1. "The Walk Off" at Baltimore's Camden Yards is Italian Sausage covered in crab dip and a pretzel roll. While the name is a nod to baseball, you probably will need to walk it off once you're through with this beast.
Source:Flickr
2 of 11
2. The Rocky Mountain Oysters at Coors Field in Denver are probably the biggest culprit of false advertising. ICYDK, these "oysters" are actually fried bull testicles. Bon appetit.
Source:Tumblr
3 of 11
3. They sell fried ravioli with dipping sauce at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, because who wants crap like fries and ice cream when you can have ravioli at a sporting event?
Source:Instagram
4 of 11
4. Baseball's Best Burger (known as the "Luther Burger to some) is your typical burger – but instead of basic buns, they're Krispy Kreme donuts.
Source:Instagram
5 of 11
5. The "Sliders Family Meal Deal" at Yankee Stadium in New York is a $20 deal you can't pass up. However, burgers in a bucket seems like a dream and a sin at the same time.
Source:Tumblr
6 of 11
6. The Murph-A-Dilla is a 24-inch long beef brisket quesadilla. Clearly it's meant for sharing, but you probably won't.
Source:MLB Blogs
7 of 11
7. "The Baco" at Fifth Third Ballpark in Michigan probably isn't what you thought it was. It's your ordinary taco, but instead of a tortilla, it's wrapped in good ol' bacon.
Source:Tumblr
8 of 11
8. The StrasBurger at Nats Park in Washington is one big and expensive burger ($59 to be exact). It's 8 pounds, so you'll literally have a food baby after getting through with this.
Source:Flickr
9 of 11
9. The Pulled Pork Parfait at Miller Park in Milwaukee looks so wrong, but probably tastes so right.
Source:Tumblr
10 of 11
10. Triple Pork Poutine at the BMO Field in Toronto is a Canadian and meat-lover's dream all it once.
Source:Instagram
11 of 11
11. BBQ Nachos at RedZone Park in Memphis sound like an amazing Tex-Mex mix.
