Lucky Charms Is Finally Releasing Marshmallow-Only Boxes

The only bad thing about Lucky Charms is the irresponsible ratio of cereal to marshmallow.

Well, everyone’s childhood dream is (sorta) coming true, as General Mills is releasing limited-edition marshmallow-only boxes. The company wrote about its decision on its blog: “A box of Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms has always been the unicorn of the cereal world – fantasized about, but never seen.The Lucky Charms team receives countless calls, emails, tweets and Facebook posts from marshmallow-obsessed fans longing for a box filled with only the magically-delicious marshmallows.”

Sadly, the news is bittersweet because there’s a catch: there are only 10 boxes available. In order to become one of the lucky 10, just share a photo of yourself holding an imaginary box of lucky charms on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter sometime between October 14 and 18 along with the hashtag #Lucky10Sweepstakes.

Others who aren’t as lucky will have to settle for the hilarious lucky Charms rendition of Biz Markie’s 1989 hit Just A Friend. Endless prayer hand emoji’s to anyone who applies.

SOURCE: People, Youtube

