National
Home

Dream Fulfilled: You Can Now Buy An Adult-Sized Little Tikes Car

This could bring out the kid in all of us.

Leave a comment

Finally, a car that will make even the most hardcore New Yorker get their license.

Two England-based brothers constructed an adult-sized replica of a Little Tikes toy car. It actually takes gas, has headlights, mirrors and even airbags. The pair got the idea after they realized how similar the front of the Daewoo Matiz is to the toy car. The roughly $46,000 automobile is built out of pure enjoyment and thought to be a money-maker, but has just become a rather expensive toy.

We were hoping it would be out on a regular basis, create some revenue and recoup the money used to build it,” explained Geof Bitmead. “But in real life it ended up going out four or five times in two years. So we thought we might as well sell it and if anyone’s interested in buying it that will bring back some money for us.”

The duo admits that it does get a lot of looks, but none of that translates into money. Even with no monetary gain, the Bitmead Brothers are happy about the response they’ve gotten, saying , They’re amazed to see the real thing on the road. I’ve seen people with tattoos all up their arms walking along the road just cheering at us.”

The result hasn’t put a damper on their future plans, as the brothers plan to build an Addams Family-inspired camper van next.

SOURCE: BBC

SEE ALSO: Lucky Charms Is Finally Releasing Marshmallow-Only Box

20 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Continue reading Dream Fulfilled: You Can Now Buy An Adult-Sized Little Tikes Car

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114091”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114091″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114091″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114091” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Dream Fulfilled: You Can Now Buy An Adult-Sized Little Tikes Car was originally published on globalgrind.com

car , driving , UK

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close