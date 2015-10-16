Music NOW
Usher & Nas Fight Against Injustice & Victims Of Police Brutality On New Song “Chains” (NEW MUSIC)

Usher teams up with Nas and rising singer/songwriter Bibi Bourelly to raise awareness about social injustice and police brutality.

Usher, Nas,

The Grammy Award-winning singer wrote and recorded "Chains" to accompany Tidal's "#DontLookAway" interactive campaign, which addresses the importance of facing social issues head on.

The Grammy Award-winning singer wrote and recorded “Chains” to accompany Tidal’s “#DontLookAway” interactive campaign, which addresses the importance of facing social issues head on.

Users who visit the site will be asked to enable their cameras on their laptops or smartphones. After users activate their camera-enable device, viewers will be able to look in the eyes of unarmed victims killed by police brutality or other racially motivated crimes.

In a statement, Usher explained the importance of the song and why he decided to write “Chains.”

In writing this song, I was motivated by the events involving prejudicial injustice that are still happening today. The reality is that racial bigotry diminishes the lives of too many people in our country. We have to come together as a country to solve these problems and this is one way I can contribute. I chose to introduce the song through the ‘Don’t Look Away’ experience because it is important not only to feel the issue but to face it. The pain and suffering that these victims and their families have endured is something we must never forget. When we look away from this problem it gets worse. To fix it, we have to face it.”

Usher will perform “Chains” live at Tidal’s upcoming Tidal X: 1020 concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 20.

Click here to participate in the interactive experience surrounding Usher’s new song “Chains.” 

PHOTO CREDIT: Tidal

Justice For Mike Brown: Powerful Pictures From The Ferguson Police Protests (PHOTOS)

Justice For Mike Brown: Powerful Pictures From The Ferguson Police Protests (PHOTOS)

