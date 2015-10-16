Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of announcing his album’s release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled “Gravity.”
Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown has seen much success with the release of his single “Liquor,” which is quickly climbing up the Billboard charts. In a giving mood, Chris Brown tweeted:
“Stuck in the middle of my past and my future/ it’s stuck in between us, trying to give love another try/ it’s tripping me out because I rather go on and be lonely,” sings Chris.
Chris’ forthcoming album Royalty is slated to drop on November 27 (Black Friday). Listen to Chris’ unreleased track below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
