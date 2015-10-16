Seattle’s Very Own: Russell Wilson & Macklemore Team Up For Bose Commercial

Russell Wilson and Macklemore are undoubtedly Seattle’s biggest stars right now. With Macklemore holding his home down on the musical front and Russell Wilson bringing the city a championship, plus scoring Ciara as his bae, Seattle residents can hold their heads up proudly. It’s only right that the city’s heroes team up for a new commercial for Bose.

Check out Macklemore serving as Russell Wilson’s conscious in the new headphone commercial up top. It’s pretty hilarious.

SEE ALSO: Are Russell Wilson’s Tweets Showcasing His Sexual Frustration With Ciara?

SEE ALSO: Are You More A Future Or Russell Wilson? Take The Quiz.

36 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113990”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113990″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113990″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113990” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments Source:Instagram 1 of 36 1. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat Source:Instagram 2 of 36 2. Together We Make Red White and Blue:) Happy4th. 🇺🇸 Xo Source:Instagram 3 of 36 3. Ready 4 A Walk In The Park..#NoFilter:) Source:Instagram 4 of 36 4. Then…Push It Real Good!..:) #NYC Source:Instagram 5 of 36 5. Nothing Like Lifting THIS Weight, After Gym:) He Motivates Me To Go Harder. ❤️💪 Source:Instagram 6 of 36 6. Me and My Baaaby!!:) He Loves Selfie Time:) Rockin Our #BigRayBans #LittleRayBans #BoyLondonTees 😛😎 Source:Instagram 7 of 36 7. How Sweet. Fun Times With Uncle Ricky @riccardotisci17 In Madrid. #Family Source:Instagram 8 of 36 8. Long Fun Day Til The Sun Came Down. #Madrid. Source:Instagram 9 of 36 9. Watching Rio On The Way 2 Paris. Source:Instagram 10 of 36 10. Me and My Lil Man Hittin The Streets Of Paris. He Was Ready:) #BabyPassportGang Source:Instagram 11 of 36 11. I Dreamed Of Moments Like This. Still Feels Like I'm Dreaming Now That They're Here. I Cherish Every Second. Every Minute. Everyday I Spend With You. #MyAngelBaby ❤️ Source:Instagram 12 of 36 12. Up In The Air Having In Flight Fun With #MyBabySoldier. THIS Smile Is Contagious. Lef Lef Righ Lef!!📢 Source:Instagram 13 of 36 13. This Year I wanted To Have A Super Chill Birthday. Me and My Bestie @lala Took Our Sons To The Central Park Zoo. It Was So Much Fun. #Sometimesthesimplestthingsarethebestfun #PerfectBirthday Source:Instagram 14 of 36 14. My Bestest Friend In The Whole Wide World Right By My Side. ❤️ Source:Instagram 15 of 36 15. #TheArtOfLove. Source:Instagram 16 of 36 16. This Is Who I Spent My Day Off With…. It Was All About Him. #ThePerfectDay❤️ Photo Cred Auntie @valgabond Source:Instagram 17 of 36 17. Some 1 Sure Is Comfortable! He Dun Kicked Me Out Of My Seat:)Off To Europe To Do A Little Work Mtgs, Etc.. Then Back 2 Finish The Lp..#MammasOnAMission 💪🚄✈️ Source:Instagram 18 of 36 18. Part 2… #BabyFutureGivesDrivingLessonsFor Safety: Note This Car Was Not Moving and Will NEVER Be Moving With Him In My Lap. Source:Instagram 19 of 36 19. #Twinning Source:Instagram 20 of 36 20. Hands Up! We Did It! Yay! #FirstGroceryTrip #TeamWork 😝 #Time2Cook #ThanksgivingTime #TheOtherCartWithTheGoodStuffIsNotInThePicture ☺️ #ThisWasFun Source:Instagram 21 of 36 21. Bye Bye ATL. Mammas Got Work 2 Do! ✌️😘 #BigChucksLilChucks Source:Instagram 22 of 36 22. Happy Sunday's 😝 Source:Instagram 23 of 36 23. Take 3!:) I LOVE YOU!! Everyone Have An Awesome Day Filled With LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHolidays Source:Instagram 24 of 36 24. We're So Ready!!:) 🌲 Source:Instagram 25 of 36 25. Christmas Song. By Me and Baby F. 😝🎄 Source:Instagram 26 of 36 26. My Babies 1st Swimming Classes! #ThisMakesMeSoProud #TheseAreTheMomentsILiveFor#GoBabyFuture❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Source:Instagram 27 of 36 27. Part 2. #BabyFutureSwimmingClasses#ProudMamma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Source:Instagram 28 of 36 28. #USie. Source:Instagram 29 of 36 29. "Mommy, Who Are These Guys?" He Was So Curious ☺️ Source:Instagram 30 of 36 30. Oh #HappyDays 😝 Source:Instagram 31 of 36 31. Late Night Scream Contest 😝 Source:Instagram 32 of 36 32. Too cute. Source:Instagram 33 of 36 33. My ❤️. The Perfect Valentines Date Source:Instagram 34 of 36 34. Happy 9 Months Juicy Man! ❤️ Source:Instagram 35 of 36 35. How About This Selfie😊. Unreal! #Australia Source:Instagram 36 of 36 36. Me And My Angel Baby. His First Photo Shoot….I Thank God For You My Little One. Life Has Never Been The Same Since You Arrived. #IGotYou#TBT Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113990”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113990″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113990″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113990” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Seattle’s Very Own: Russell Wilson & Macklemore Team Up For Bose Commercial Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113990”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113990″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113990″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113990” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Seattle’s Very Own: Russell Wilson & Macklemore Team Up For Bose Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com