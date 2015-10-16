Seattle’s Very Own: Russell Wilson & Macklemore Team Up For Bose Commercial

Russell Wilson and Macklemore are undoubtedly Seattle’s biggest stars right now. With Macklemore holding his home down on the musical front and Russell Wilson bringing the city a championship, plus scoring Ciara as his bae, Seattle residents can hold their heads up proudly. It’s only right that the city’s heroes team up for a new commercial for Bose.
Check out Macklemore serving as Russell Wilson’s conscious in the new headphone commercial up top. It’s pretty hilarious.
