Bye Jimmy: Drake Says He Was “Kicked Off” Teen Show “Degrassi”

Long before Drake was “bodying” battle rappers and getting “Big Rings” with Future, he was a teen star on the Canadian hit series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

At 14, Drake landed the coveted role as Degrassi’s “Jimmy Brooks” and instantly became an international household name. During his time on Degrassi, Drake was still pursing his music career which ultimately became the reason he left the show.

According to Drake, he was kicked off the teen drama because he was attempting to juggle both music and acting. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Drake said, “That was part of the reason I was kicked off the show.”

“Back then, I’d spend a full day on set and then go to the studio to make music until 4 or 5 a.m. I’d sleep in my dressing room and then be in front of the cameras again by 9 a.m. Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose.” Drake laughed. “I chose this life.”

Well, it seems like Drake made the right decision.

The 28-year-old rapper’s currently readying his highly-anticipated Views From The 6 album, which is slated for early release in 2016.

