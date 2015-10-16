Entertainment News
Kobe Bryant Responds To Critics Who Question His Loyalty To Lamar Odom

Some are saying that Kobe is too little too late to be a friend to Lamar.

DENVER, CO. MAY 29, 2009Lakers from left, Luke Walton, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom cele

Kobe Bryant was one of the first star’s to visit Lamar Odom in the hospital after news broke about his condition. But some are saying that Kobe is too little too late to be a friend to Lamar.

Master P spoke to TMZ, saying If Kobe was his friend…He could’ve got the man back on the team … that’s all he wanted.” Kobe finally broke his silence and took to Twitter to defend himself, writing:

The LA Lakers star left his preseason game on Tuesday to be beside his former teammate during this difficult time. No word on whether or not Bryant is still in Las Vegas.

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

SEE ALSO: Lamar’s Kids Issue A Statement While Odom Fights For His Life

SEE ALSO: Lamar Odom Reportedly Squeezes Khloe’s Hand

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

