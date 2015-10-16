Entertainment News
Lamar Odom Still Fighting For His Life: The Latest On The NBA Star’s Condition, As His Kids & The Kardashians Release Statements

'Unbreakable Bond' Personal Appearance With Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom

UPDATE: 12:49 PM EST

Lamar Odom’s condition is seemingly improving. Doctors ran test on the NBA player Friday morning which revealed his heart function is “much better.” 

According to TMZ:

Doctors have told Lamar’s friends and family this is a good sign of improvement, that a critical organ is responding.

Doctors have asked for “calm” in Lamar’s room because they do not want him stimulated …. because non-stimulation promotes healing.

This story is developing.

—–

It’s been a rough couple of days for Lamar Odom, who was found unconscious on Tuesday during a four-day stay at the Bunny Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada. According to reports, it doesn’t seem as though his condition is getting any better.

A source revealed to TMZ that even if he survives he has virtually no chance of ever leading a normal life, telling the site that the NBA star is “in dire straits.” Apparently, Lamar’s consumption of cocaine, and an herbal substitute for Viagra, turned out to be a deadly combination. He’s currently not breathing on his own and four vital organs are still failing with no signs of improvement.

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

This dark time has definitely proven that Lamar is greatly loved. In addition to expressing their love for Lam via social media, the Kardashian/Jenner clan released a statement collectively on all of their websites. 

As a family, we’ve decided to hold off on publishing content across our apps while we continue to support and pray for Lamar. Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The family also made it clear that there are absolutely no cameras rolling during this time despite what reports say.

Lamar’s children also issued a public statement, saying: “Thanks for your outpouring of prayers and support for our dad. We are here with our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers.”

We’ll keep you updated on the latest. Our prayers are with Lamar and his family.

SOURCE: TMZ, People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian, EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Lamar Odom Still Fighting For His Life: The Latest On The NBA Star’s Condition, As His Kids & The Kardashians Release Statements was originally published on globalgrind.com

drugs , hospital , kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom

