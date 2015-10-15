National
Eat Fresh: Subway Customer Finds Dead Mouse In His Sandwich

Instead of getting jalapeños or banana peppers, one Subway customer in Oregon got a dead mouse in his sandwich.

It’s been a pretty tough month for Subway, with its most famous spokesman being arrested on child porn charges and now living out foot-long eaters’ worst nightmare.

Instead of getting jalapeños or banana peppers, one Subway customer in Oregon got a dead mouse in his sandwich. The unlucky guy, Jay Armstead, found a dripping wet mouse sandwiched between his spinach and tomatoes.

Jay and his friend Matt Jones stopped by a Subway in Lincoln City after work on October 6. He told the NY Daily News that he hadn’t eaten in seven hours, and ordered his usual Italian sub with spinach – a morning staple. After getting his sandwich he noticed the rodent, and his friend quickly snapped a picture and put it on Facebook, with the caption, “Look at that Beast of a mouse in the spinach at Subway today! Good thing we didn’t bite into it.”

After notifying the staff, the manager was just as alarmed as the customers. The manager apologized and offered him another sandwich, but he smartly declined.

Instead, Jay decided to go home and make sausages.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO SOURCE: Facebook

The Strangest Stadium Foods In The Country (PHOTOS)

Eat Fresh: Subway Customer Finds Dead Mouse In His Sandwich was originally published on globalgrind.com

