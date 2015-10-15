We can’t get enough of The Internet.

While they embark on their “Ego Death” tour, Syd and the crew release the visual for their soulful Ego Death cut “Get Away.” The video takes place “somewhere in the hills” and features the soul band having a pretty lit house party.

But what’s a house party without a little relationship drama?

As Syd tries to work things out with her ex-girlfriend, Matt Martian and the crew drink 40 ounces and dance the night away.

Catch The Internet in a city near you on their “Ego Death” tour. Check out the video for “Get Away” up top.

The Internet “Get Away” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com