Entertainment News
#TBT: Lamar Odom Fans Share Memories Of Meeting The Sixth Man On Social Media

Check out sweet snaps and tweets dedicated to L.O. below.

While the world waits for any sort of update or shimmer of hope surrounding Lamar Odom‘s overdose and hospitalization, his fans are adding a bright light to social media feeds.

Lamar fans shared photos from the times they met the two-time NBA champion on Instagram for #TBT, with prayers and well wishes that he’ll pull through. He currently remains unconscious and breathing with the help of machines in a Nevada hospital.

Lamar Odom Through The Years

Lamar Odom Through The Years

#TBT: Lamar Odom Fans Share Memories Of Meeting The Sixth Man On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

