TBT: Lamar Odom Fans Share Memories Of Meeting The Sixth Man On Social Media

While the world waits for any sort of update or shimmer of hope surrounding Lamar Odom‘s overdose and hospitalization, his fans are adding a bright light to social media feeds.

Lamar fans shared photos from the times they met the two-time NBA champion on Instagram for #TBT, with prayers and well wishes that he’ll pull through. He currently remains unconscious and breathing with the help of machines in a Nevada hospital.

Check out sweet snaps and tweets dedicated to L.O. below.

OMG! I pray for #LamarOdom I remember asking for an autograph and he was SO sweet. Such hardships he faced & so talented. — Tracy Martin (@mstracymartin) October 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

His name is #LamarOdom and we knew it, long before he got married on a TV show that we don't watch. #LakerNation pic.twitter.com/MOPS1xwQdY — Guido Bravatti ® (@MrBravatti) October 15, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kevin Durant said Lamar Odom took him under his wing on USA Team in 2010: "I couldn't sleep the last few days thinking about him." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

