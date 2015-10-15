While the world waits for any sort of update or shimmer of hope surrounding Lamar Odom‘s overdose and hospitalization, his fans are adding a bright light to social media feeds.
Lamar fans shared photos from the times they met the two-time NBA champion on Instagram for #TBT, with prayers and well wishes that he’ll pull through. He currently remains unconscious and breathing with the help of machines in a Nevada hospital.
Check out sweet snaps and tweets dedicated to L.O. below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty
Lamar Odom Through The Years
1. Lamar Odom Through The Years
2. Lamar Odom
3. Lamar & Khloe
4. Lamar Odom
5. Lamar Odom & Elton Brand
6. Kobe Bryant, Trevor Ariza & Lamar Odom
7. Lamar Odom
8. Lamar Odom
9. Lamar Odom
10. Khloe & Lamar
11. Khloe & Lamar
12. Lamar, Khloe & Kourtney
13. Khole & Lamar
14. Kobe & Lamar
15. Lamar & Yao Ming
16. Lamar Odom & Anderson Varejo
#TBT: Lamar Odom Fans Share Memories Of Meeting The Sixth Man On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com