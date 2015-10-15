2 Chainz Teams Up With Key & Peele For Hilarious Wedding Band Skit

Comedic duo Key & Peele continue to give us reasons to laugh.
Today, they reprised their roles from their supergroup wedding band Absorption. In this behind-the-scenes clip, we watch the ups and downs of being in a group consisting of Key, Peele, and 2 Chainz. Who knew that Chainz had a thing for the sax?
See why he branched out from the group and left to perform on his solo dolo in this hilarious clip.
