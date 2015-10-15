So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album…

The only bad girl who matters has fans on the edge of their seats waiting on her eighth studio album ANTI, which by the way, is sure to go number one – it’s just kind of automatic.

Though previous reports claimed Rihanna will drop her long-awaited project on November 6th, Billboard is here to set the record straight with a new article that states otherwise.

From the publication:

Despite reports that Rihanna‘s long-awaited eighth album ANTI is dropping Nov. 6, a source close to the singer tells Billboard that’s not the correct date.

That means it’s also unlikely ANTI will be dropping the following week, as Nov. 13 will see a heated showdown between One Direction‘s Made In the A.M. and Justin Bieber‘s Purpose for the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200.

Hopefully RiRi gives her Navy what we want and drops the project soon. With its groundbreaking cover art and a worldwide famous pop star behind the wheel, ANTI is sure to be one hell of a masterpiece.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

26 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); BadGalRiRi: 26 Times Rihanna Posed Provocatively (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 26 1. RiRi gives us a glimpse of her cleavage in all white. Source:Instagram 2 of 26 2. We'll never forget the magic that happened in Rihanna's "Pour It Up" video. Source:Instagram 3 of 26 3. Because, why not? Source:Instagram 4 of 26 4. This is one of RiRi's faves. Source:Instagram 5 of 26 5. Phuck yo' feelings. Source:Instagram 6 of 26 6. RiRi puts on a show for Esquire Magazine. Source:Instagram 7 of 26 7. Bend over girl, show us what you're working with. Source:Instagram 8 of 26 8. Because going topless is a thing. Source:Instagram 9 of 26 9. Rihanna dries off in the sexiest way possible. Source:Instagram 10 of 26 10. RiRi toots that thang in the middle of nowhere. Source:Instagram 11 of 26 11. All hip and a little nip. Source:Instagram 12 of 26 12. RiRi makes love to the ocean. Source:Instagram 13 of 26 13. Bend over girl, show us what you're working with. Source:Instagram 14 of 26 14. Because, why not? Source:Instagram 15 of 26 15. RiRi perfects her dive stance, poolside. Source:Instagram 16 of 26 16. This is one of RiRi's faves. Source:Instagram 17 of 26 17. RiRi shows off her derriere while cuddling close with Shakira. Source:Instagram 18 of 26 18. Butt naked is the way to go. Source:Instagram 19 of 26 19. RiRi takes her top off beside bestie Melissa. Source:Instagram 20 of 26 20. Whoa. Source:Instagram 21 of 26 21. A little crack for the road? Source:Instagram 22 of 26 22. Because topless is the way to be. Source:Instagram 23 of 26 23. Backside flawlessness. Source:Instagram 24 of 26 24. Mood. Source:Instagram 25 of 26 25. We'll never forget the magic that occurred in Rihanna's "Pour It Up" video. Source:Instagram 26 of 26 26. Spread 'em. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album… BadGalRiRi: 26 Times Rihanna Posed Provocatively (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album… was originally published on globalgrind.com