So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album…

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumors as they seen partying at the Griffin night club in NYC

The only bad girl who matters has fans on the edge of their seats waiting on her eighth studio album ANTI, which by the way, is sure to go number one – it’s just kind of automatic.

Though previous reports claimed Rihanna will drop her long-awaited project on November 6th, Billboard is here to set the record straight with a new article that states otherwise.

From the publication:

Despite reports that Rihanna‘s long-awaited eighth album ANTI is dropping Nov. 6, a source close to the singer tells Billboard that’s not the correct date.

That means it’s also unlikely ANTI will be dropping the following week, as Nov. 13 will see a heated showdown between One Direction‘s Made In the A.M. and Justin Bieber‘s Purpose for the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200.

Hopefully RiRi gives her Navy what we want and drops the project soon. With its groundbreaking cover art and a worldwide famous pop star behind the wheel, ANTI is sure to be one hell of a masterpiece.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

BadGalRiRi: 26 Times Rihanna Posed Provocatively (PHOTOS)

So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album… was originally published on globalgrind.com

