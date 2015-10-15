So, About That Rumored Release Date For Rihanna’s “ANTI” Album…

The only bad girl who matters has fans on the edge of their seats waiting on her eighth studio album ANTI, which by the way, is sure to go number one – it’s just kind of automatic.
Though previous reports claimed Rihanna will drop her long-awaited project on November 6th, Billboard is here to set the record straight with a new article that states otherwise.
From the publication:
Despite reports that Rihanna‘s long-awaited eighth album ANTI is dropping Nov. 6, a source close to the singer tells Billboard that’s not the correct date.
That means it’s also unlikely ANTI will be dropping the following week, as Nov. 13 will see a heated showdown between One Direction‘s Made In the A.M. and Justin Bieber‘s Purpose for the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200.
Hopefully RiRi gives her Navy what we want and drops the project soon. With its groundbreaking cover art and a worldwide famous pop star behind the wheel, ANTI is sure to be one hell of a masterpiece.
SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News
BadGalRiRi: 26 Times Rihanna Posed Provocatively (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 26
1. RiRi gives us a glimpse of her cleavage in all white.
Source:Instagram
2 of 26
2. We'll never forget the magic that happened in Rihanna's "Pour It Up" video.
Source:Instagram
3 of 26
3. Because, why not?
Source:Instagram
4 of 26
4. This is one of RiRi's faves.
Source:Instagram
5 of 26
5. Phuck yo' feelings.
Source:Instagram
6 of 26
6. RiRi puts on a show for Esquire Magazine.
Source:Instagram
7 of 26
7. Bend over girl, show us what you're working with.
Source:Instagram
8 of 26
8. Because going topless is a thing.
Source:Instagram
9 of 26
9. Rihanna dries off in the sexiest way possible.
Source:Instagram
10 of 26
10. RiRi toots that thang in the middle of nowhere.
Source:Instagram
11 of 26
11. All hip and a little nip.
Source:Instagram
12 of 26
12. RiRi makes love to the ocean.
Source:Instagram
13 of 26
13. Bend over girl, show us what you're working with.
Source:Instagram
14 of 26
14. Because, why not?
Source:Instagram
15 of 26
15. RiRi perfects her dive stance, poolside.
Source:Instagram
16 of 26
16. This is one of RiRi's faves.
Source:Instagram
17 of 26
17. RiRi shows off her derriere while cuddling close with Shakira.
Source:Instagram
18 of 26
18. Butt naked is the way to go.
Source:Instagram
19 of 26
19. RiRi takes her top off beside bestie Melissa.
Source:Instagram
20 of 26
20. Whoa.
Source:Instagram
21 of 26
21. A little crack for the road?
Source:Instagram
22 of 26
22. Because topless is the way to be.
Source:Instagram
23 of 26
23. Backside flawlessness.
Source:Instagram
24 of 26
24. Mood.
Source:Instagram
25 of 26
25. We'll never forget the magic that occurred in Rihanna's "Pour It Up" video.
Source:Instagram
26 of 26
26. Spread 'em.
