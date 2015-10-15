Danish singer MØ landed on our radar when she collaborated with polarizing rapper Iggy Azalea on “Beg For It,” but she’s back with a new jam called “Kamikaze” featuring Diplo.
Earlier this year, Diplo and MØ collaborated on Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s massive single “Lean On.” Now, the pop star premiered their newest song on Annie Mac’s BBC radio show. During the show, MØ gushed about working with Diplo.
“I love working with Diplo. It’s always such a fun and open-minded creative process. It’s about making memorable songs but, more than that, it’s about making pop music that wants to push boundaries,” she said.
MØ is currently readying the follow-up to her debut album, No Mythologies To Follow.
Take a listen to “Kamikaze” below.
SOURCE: BBC
MØ & Diplo “Kamikaze” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com