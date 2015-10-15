MØ & Diplo “Kamikaze” (NEW MUSIC)

Music NOW
MØ

Danish singer  landed on our radar when she collaborated with polarizing rapper Iggy Azalea on “Beg For It,” but she’s back with a new jam called “Kamikaze” featuring Diplo.

Earlier this year, Diplo and MØ collaborated on Major Lazer and DJ Snake’s massive single “Lean On.” Now, the pop star premiered their newest song on Annie Mac’s BBC radio show. During the show, MØ gushed about working with Diplo.

“I love working with Diplo. It’s always such a fun and open-minded creative process. It’s about making memorable songs but, more than that, it’s about making pop music that wants to push boundaries,” she said. 

MØ is currently readying the follow-up to her debut album, No Mythologies To Follow.

Take a listen to “Kamikaze” below.

SOURCE: BBC

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea's "Booty (Remix)" Video (PHOTOS)

The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea's "Booty (Remix)" Video (PHOTOS)

