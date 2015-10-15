Music NOW
Dream Big: Lupe Fiasco Starts Non-Profit For Future Entrepreneurs

Lupe Fiasco starts a non-profit geared towards future entrepreneurs.

Big Boy's Block Party With Lupe Fiasco And Big Sean At The Hollywood Palladium

Since his introduction to the rap world, Lupe Fiasco has always wanted to help the less fortunate. And 10 years in, Lupe finally has etched himself a lane as a formidable artist with a strong enough platform to make his dream a reality.

According to VIBE, the Chicago wordsmith has launched a non-profit to aid future entrepreneurs in the inner city with aspirations of making it big-time.

Lupe and Waze’s Di-Ann Eisnor teamed up to form the Neighborhood Start Fund, which will enable kids with solid ideas from underprivileged communities to form potential start-ups. Members will be able to network, participate in workshops, and be supplied mentoring and funding. Go ahead and check it out, especially if you have a dope idea.

Love is love, Mr. Fiasco.

Dream Big: Lupe Fiasco Starts Non-Profit For Future Entrepreneurs was originally published on globalgrind.com

