Tom Brady Ethers Coca-Cola: “That’s Poison For Kids”

Tom Brady just loves to be at the center of debate. After being slammed for his involvement in “DeflateGate,” the New England Patriots quarterback has been as keenly observed by the media as a politician. Instead of steering clear, Tom decided to swim in the pool of controversy again when he bashed Coca-Cola and Frosted Flakes during a Boston sports radio show.
While trying to defend his personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, after he was chastised by Boston Magazine for being a “glorified snake-oil salesman,” Brady went to bat for him on the Dennis & Callahan Morning Show.
“You probably go out and drink Coca-Cola and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s no problem.’ Why, because they pay lots of money for advertisements that think that you should drink Coca-Cola for a living? No. I totally disagree with that. And when people do that, I think that’s quackery. And just the fact that they can sell that to kids? That’s poison for kids,” Brady said.
A rep from Coca-Cola attempted to quash the claim made by Brady by replying: “All of our beverages are safe and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle.”
Then, Brady took aim at Frosted Flakes by saying the cereal isn’t actual food and doesn’t provide any nutritional value to Americans.
“You keep eating those things and you keep wondering why we do have just incredible rates of disease in our country,” he spewed.
Of course, Frosted Flakes clapped back at Brady to defend their brand.
“Cereal is a delicious and nutritious breakfast,” said Kris Charles, a Kellogg spokesperson. “Numerous studies show that a cereal breakfast is associated with lower BMIs (body mass index) in both children and adults. As a matter of fact, a serving of Frosted Flakes with skim milk has just 150 calories and delivers valuable nutrients including calcium, B vitamins and iron.”
Beware, everybody. It seems as if Tommy is as lethal off the field as he is on.
