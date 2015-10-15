National
Home

Tom Brady Ethers Coca-Cola: “That’s Poison For Kids”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady bashes Coca-Cola and Frosted Flakes.

Leave a comment

Tom Brady

Tom Brady just loves to be at the center of debate. After being slammed for his involvement in “DeflateGate,” the New England Patriots quarterback has been as keenly observed by the media as a politician. Instead of steering clear, Tom decided to swim in the pool of controversy again when he bashed Coca-Cola and Frosted Flakes during a Boston sports radio show.

While trying to defend his personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, after he was chastised by Boston Magazine for being a “glorified snake-oil salesman,” Brady went to bat for him on the Dennis & Callahan Morning Show.

“You probably go out and drink Coca-Cola and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s no problem.’ Why, because they pay lots of money for advertisements that think that you should drink Coca-Cola for a living? No. I totally disagree with that. And when people do that, I think that’s quackery. And just the fact that they can sell that to kids? That’s poison for kids,” Brady said.

A rep from Coca-Cola attempted to quash the claim made by Brady by replying: “All of our beverages are safe and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle.”

Then, Brady took aim at Frosted Flakes by saying the cereal isn’t actual food and doesn’t provide any nutritional value to Americans.

“You keep eating those things and you keep wondering why we do have just incredible rates of disease in our country,” he spewed.

Of course, Frosted Flakes clapped back at Brady to defend their brand.

“Cereal is a delicious and nutritious breakfast,” said Kris Charles, a Kellogg spokesperson. “Numerous studies show that a cereal breakfast is associated with lower BMIs (body mass index) in both children and adults. As a matter of fact, a serving of Frosted Flakes with skim milk has just 150 calories and delivers valuable nutrients including calcium, B vitamins and iron.”

Beware, everybody. It seems as if Tommy is as lethal off the field as he is on.

SOURCE: Fox Business | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Tom Brady Ethers Coca-Cola: “That’s Poison For Kids”

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113640”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113640″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113640″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113640” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Tom Brady Ethers Coca-Cola: “That’s Poison For Kids” was originally published on globalgrind.com

coca cola , food , football , Frosted Flakes , health , new england patriots , Nutrition , sports , tom brady

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close