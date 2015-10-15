Drake Got A New Tattoo For UK Rapper Skepta

Tat my name on you, so I know it’s real.
Over the past two years, Drake has championed the UK’s grime scene, along with rapper Skepta, JME, and their Boy Better Know label. So in an effort to show his allegiance to the UK crew, Drake tatted “BBK” on his arm.
This isn’t the first time Drake has dedicated some ink to a person. Drizzy currently has portraits of late great singer Aaliyah, his mother, and his uncle on his back. Not to mention, Drake has two tattoos dedicated to his hometown of Toronto and a few shouting out his OVO Sound label.
Thoughts on Drake’s new ink?
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
16 Tattoo Trends Throughout The Years (PHOTOS)
1. Rihanna and Chris Brown jump-started the star tattoo wave.
2. Finger tattoos came, and they conquered.
3. Matching ring finger tattoos with your significant other is the new wedding ring.
4. Henna tattoos may never go out of style. Hi, Rihanna.
5. Tramp Stamps: something we all look back on and think: 'WTF was I thinking?'
6. Rosary Tattoos were a huge wave in the early 2000s.
7. Cross tattoos can be classy or cliche; depending on how you rock it.
8. Cartoon character tattoos are only for the free-spirited.
9. Realistic portraits are for the brave-hearted.
10. Feather tattoos are one of the most feminine ink ideas.
11. Birds symbolize freedom and purity.
12. Dreamcatcher tattoos are a millennial thing.
13. Name tattoos signify great love (i.e. significant others, children, etc.)
14. Face tattoos…no.
15. Chinese characters were always a good idea.
16. Tribal Tatts. Sooo '90s.
