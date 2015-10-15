Entertainment News
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: ANTM Will End After 22 Cycles, Sports World Honors Lamar Odom

It's the end of an era for Tyra Banks and America's Next Top Model.

'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 22 Premiere Party - Arrivals

It’s the end of an era for Tyra Banks and America’s Next Top Model: the long-standing television series will come to an end after 22 seasons. The supermodel took to Instagram to break the news.

You can read her whole message above and by visiting her Instagram page.

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt told it like it is when he gave a heartfelt monologue to remind people that Lamar Odom is more than just “A Kardashian Reality Star.” SVP was equally as upset after seeing a tweet from Bun B slamming those who referenced Lamar as just a cast member of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when in reality he was a championship basketball player before he joined the reality show. Lamar is currently hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel on Monday.

“We knew his name before he ever got married on TV,” the host said. Great job, SVP.

We love bringing you really cool things like this, and if you’re in the New York area, we have a treat. If you’re a runner, fitness buff, or film freak, figure out how to see The High: Making The Toughest Race On Earth, the remarkable true-story of a high-stakes Himalayan ultra-race over the two highest motorable passes in the world.

A Runner’s Film Marathon will take over New York’s SVA Theater on 10/26, with The High being the anchor of the trio of running movies, which will also include The Runners and The Last Time I Heard Silence. Director of The High, Barry Walker, is geeked about premiering his movie in NYC.

“I’m pumped to have this chance to premiere my film in New York the week leading into the best marathon on the planet,” said Walton. “It’s beyond thrilling.”

The trailer is equally as thrilling, check it out above.

What's Happening In Hip-Pop: ANTM Will End After 22 Cycles, Sports World Honors Lamar Odom was originally published on globalgrind.com

