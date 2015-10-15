What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: ANTM Will End After 22 Cycles, Sports World Honors Lamar Odom

It’s the end of an era for Tyra Banks and America’s Next Top Model: the long-standing television series will come to an end after 22 seasons. The supermodel took to Instagram to break the news.

You can read her whole message above and by visiting her Instagram page.

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt told it like it is when he gave a heartfelt monologue to remind people that Lamar Odom is more than just “A Kardashian Reality Star.” SVP was equally as upset after seeing a tweet from Bun B slamming those who referenced Lamar as just a cast member of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when in reality he was a championship basketball player before he joined the reality show. Lamar is currently hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel on Monday.

Word? A Kardashian reality star? Fuck his NBA career right Nancy Grace? He has a goddamn name. Lamar Odom. Vultures pic.twitter.com/qp8QrBXsQN — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) October 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We knew his name before he ever got married on TV,” the host said. Great job, SVP.

We love bringing you really cool things like this, and if you’re in the New York area, we have a treat. If you’re a runner, fitness buff, or film freak, figure out how to see The High: Making The Toughest Race On Earth, the remarkable true-story of a high-stakes Himalayan ultra-race over the two highest motorable passes in the world.

A Runner’s Film Marathon will take over New York’s SVA Theater on 10/26, with The High being the anchor of the trio of running movies, which will also include The Runners and The Last Time I Heard Silence. Director of The High, Barry Walker, is geeked about premiering his movie in NYC.

“I’m pumped to have this chance to premiere my film in New York the week leading into the best marathon on the planet,” said Walton. “It’s beyond thrilling.”

The trailer is equally as thrilling, check it out above.

11 Supermodels Whose Curves & Signature Trademark Helped Them Stand Out Source:Instagram 1 of 11 1. Tyra Banks "Girls of all kinds can be beautiful – from the thin, plus-sized, short, very tall, ebony to porcelain-skinned; the quirky, clumsy, shy, outgoing and all in between. It's not easy though because many people still put beauty into a confining, narrow box…Think outside of the box." Source:Instagram 2 of 11 2. Gigi Hadid "Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I'm not asking for special treatment. I'm fitting into the sample sizes. Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body, they don't make me want to say no to designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don't change the designers opinions of me. " Source:Instagram 3 of 11 3. Bella Hadid Just like her big sister Gigi, Bella is not shy about showing off her curves. Source:Instagram 4 of 11 4. Kate Upton "‘I love my body. It’s what God gave me." Source:Instagram 5 of 11 5. Miranda Kerr Miranda Kerr credits motherhood for her newfound curves. Source:Instagram 6 of 11 6. Gisele Bunchen Gisele's success in America was coined the "return of the sexy model." Everything about her curvy yet toned body oozes sex appeal. Source:Instagram 7 of 11 7. Adriana Lima "My body has changed a lot since I gave birth — it happens. I work out and I look after myself. I take this seriously because it's my job… After you have kids, you realize the real values in life. Today's women are so independent, with their own jobs, able to stand up for themselves, that gives me a lot of confidence also." Source:Getty 8 of 11 8. Cara Delevingne With her boyish demeanor and relatively short stature, Cara is a new kind of supermodel. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. Kate Moss Ms. Moss's short frame set her apart from the pack. Source:Instagram 10 of 11 10. Cindy Crawford Cindy Crawford's mole made her one of the world's first supermodels. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. Alessandra Ambrosio "Every woman has a different metabolism and different genetics, so rather than compete with one another, concentrate on yourself and be the best you can be. Everyone has days when they don't want to show anything. That's what the good ol' jeans and a T-shirt are for. So many times, I haven't felt ready for shoots. I'm like, why didn't I work out more? But it's life." Skip ad Continue reading What's Happening In Hip-Pop: ANTM Will End After 22 Cycles, Sports World Honors Lamar Odom 11 Supermodels Whose Curves & Signature Trademark Helped Them Stand Out

