“They’re Pretty Sure This Is Goodbye:” Everything We Know About Lamar Odom’s Condition So Far…

For the past few years, the world watched as Lamar Odom‘s life spiraled out of control, and now, as tragedy knocks at his door, we’re all wishing someone could’ve done more to intervene.

The 35-year-old South Jamaica, Queens native was found unconscious at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday during a four-day stay at the Bunny Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada. Dennis Hof, who owns the brothel, went on record to say that the famed baller was upset for at least some of his stay, after he’d received a mysterious phone call. Hof also mentioned he’d heard that Lamar went on a drug binge, citing his possible herbal Viagra overdose. Lamar’s drug abuse has been an ongoing issue, with his wife Khloe Kardashian bearing the brunt of it throughout their marriage – and thereafter.

Now, as Khloe is left to make medical decisions on her estranged husband’s behalf, rumors concerning Lamar’s health continue to circulate. Here’s what’s being said about the former L.A. Laker’s condition.

From E!:

A source inside Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas tells us that “drugs were found in his system,” and doctors are treating the situation as an “overdose.” Lamar remains unconscious and on a ventilator but is still alive. It also appears that the former Los Angeles Lakers player suffered from a “loss of oxygen but also possible stroke.”

“So, likely there’s brain damage, but they’re not sure how much,” the source adds. “Virtually every drug imaginable was found in his system.”

Lamar appears to have suffered an “ischemic stroke,” which is caused by a blood clot preventing blood flow to the brain. This type of stroke is often associated with a cocaine overdose, among other drugs. Our source adds that Lamar “had been partying since Friday.”

The site reports that his long-term drug abuse has “taken a toll on his body,” stating in full:

“He was doing crack cocaine all weekend and he choked on his mucous,” the insider explains. “They’re now having to fix all the damage it has done.” Although doctors are treating Lamar’s situation as an overdose, it doesn’t appear to be a suicide attempt. More likely, the insider explains, it was an accidental overdose. “The long-term effects of his drug use have taken a toll on his body and the binge this time was too much to handle,” the source says.

Lamar suffered brain damage but isn’t brain-dead.

PEOPLE reports the Kardashians are well aware that it’s time to say their goodbyes, but are praying for a miracle:

“They’re pretty sure this is goodbye, but they’re praying for a miracle,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE. “They know that God has the power to heal him, but that’s really the last hope at this point. This is really bad.”

We are certainly joining the Kardashian family in praying that Lamar gets another shot at overcoming his addiction.

SOURCE: E!, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

