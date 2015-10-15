Justin Bieber finally earned his first number one single with “What Do You Mean?” and now he’s getting his homegirl Ariana Grande to lace the remix.
The 21-year-old pop star shared a few tidbits about the upcoming remix on Twitter.
Ariana cutely countered back:
The remix is rumored to be released on October 16. Justin’s forthcoming album Purpose is slated to drop November 13.
Let us know what you think about a “What Do You Mean?” remix with Ariana.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
1. Hair Laid, Face Beat
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
2. Just A Quick Selfie
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
3. Hair Down With The Hoops
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
4. Hanging Out With Her Hair
Source:Instagram via Cosmopolitan Magazine
5 of 20
5. Cosmo Girl
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
6. Probably Trying To Figure Out How To Switch Her Ponytail Up…
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
7. The Sexy Face
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
8. Wiggin' Out
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
9. Showing Off Her Hang Time
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
10. So Cool She Gets Carried Everywhere
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
11. F*ck The Duck Lip, Ariana's All About The Fish Lip
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
12. Part Game Strong
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
13. Snapbacks and Sad Looking Selfies
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
14. Mackin' & Hangin'
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
15. It Ain't Nothing But A Hair Flip
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
16. Ariana Letting Her Hair Down For Her Besties
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
17. Cute
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
18. Blondes Have More Fun
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
19. Pop Problems
Source:Instagram
20 of 20
20. Ariana & Her Grandfather (RIP)
Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” was originally published on globalgrind.com