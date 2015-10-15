Music NOW
Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?”

Ariana Grande In Concert - New York, New York

Justin Bieber finally earned his first number one single with “What Do You Mean?” and now he’s getting his homegirl Ariana Grande to lace the remix.

The 21-year-old pop star shared a few tidbits about the upcoming remix on Twitter.

Ariana cutely countered back:

The remix is rumored to be released on October 16. Justin’s forthcoming album Purpose is slated to drop November 13.

Let us know what you think about a “What Do You Mean?” remix with Ariana.

Continue reading Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?"

Ariana Grande To Remix Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” was originally published on globalgrind.com

