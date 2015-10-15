Music NOW
Home

Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album

Leave a comment
Rihanna attends Dior Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week

Source: Splash News / Splash

Rihanna is prepping fans very discretely for the release of her upcoming Anti album, and we may be getting it sooner than we thought.

The Bajan beauty revealed the cover art for her upcoming 8th studio project earlier this month, and social media went into a complete frenzy, especially her Navy fan base.

Now, according to Hits Daily Double, RiRi may be dropping her highly-anticipated album on November 6th, which will make the month pretty stacked with other anticipated music.

Just the week following, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Jeezy, and Ty Dolla $ign are set to drop their prospective projects, as well as Adele two weeks later.

Hopefully the rumors are true, and we can

SOURCE: Hits Daily Double | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 photos Launch gallery

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Continue reading Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113593”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113593″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113593″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113593” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

#R8 , anti , anti album , release date , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close