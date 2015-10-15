Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album

Rihanna is prepping fans very discretely for the release of her upcoming Anti album, and we may be getting it sooner than we thought.

The Bajan beauty revealed the cover art for her upcoming 8th studio project earlier this month, and social media went into a complete frenzy, especially her Navy fan base.

Now, according to Hits Daily Double, RiRi may be dropping her highly-anticipated album on November 6th, which will make the month pretty stacked with other anticipated music.

Just the week following, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Jeezy, and Ty Dolla $ign are set to drop their prospective projects, as well as Adele two weeks later.

Hopefully the rumors are true, and we can

SOURCE: Hits Daily Double | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

