Entertainment News
Home

Scott Disick Has Entered Rehab Again For Alcohol & Drug Abuse

Leave a comment
Scott Disick

Source: Splash / Splash News

If you have been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians in past few years, then you are may be familiar with Scott Disick‘s struggle with alcohol and drug abuse.

After he has attempted to go to rehab treatments more than once in the past, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian seems to be fully committed to getting clean for good this time around.

E! News first reported the news, stating, “A source tells E! News that Scott wants to be the best dad that he can possibly be and he is aware he needs to make some changes in his life. We’re told he is dedicated to getting help and is taking this decision very seriously. E! News has also learned that Disick has no work commitments or appearances in the foreseeable future.”

On the reality series, Scott struggled to keep his sobriety after his first rehab stint, as he was booked for multiple club appearances following.

His alcohol and drug abuse is also what allegedly led to the demise of his and Kourtney’s longtime relationship, after he was seen out with other women following a night of binge partying. The two share three children together.

We hope that Scott can get clean during this time for the sake of his children and his health.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

34 photos Launch gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Scott Disick Has Entered Rehab Again For Alcohol & Drug Abuse

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Most Loving Moments (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113575”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113575″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113575″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113575” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Scott Disick Has Entered Rehab Again For Alcohol & Drug Abuse was originally published on globalgrind.com

alcohol abuse , drug abuse , Kourtney Kardashian , rehab , Scott Disick

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close