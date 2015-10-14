It’s Handled: 5 Lessons These Female TV Characters Can Teach You

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-e874b0f52d89c4af592b08d7d3b1fa6c-561fb2dd176b4’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-e874b0f52d89c4af592b08d7d3b1fa6c-561fb2dd176b4’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-e874b0f52d89c4af592b08d7d3b1fa6c-561fb2dd176b4’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Who says you can’t learn anything from TV? If you really look closely, outside of just the entertainment, TV shows teach us a lot. Sometimes it’s like an onion, peeling back layers and layers of lessons for the viewer to take back. If you’re not quick enough, you just might miss it.

There are certain characters who teach us over and over again – through their resilience, their ruthlessness, their vulnerability – and they all happen to be women. Here are 5 female lead characters who bring something extra to their roles.

Lesson #1: Be Your Own Ray of Sunshine

Kimmy Schmidt from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy might have one of the most depressing lives on television. She was kidnapped and lived as a “mole woman” underground for 15 years. Now that she’s living life above ground again, Kimmy has to readjust to life in the new millennium, and it’s difficult.

Despite not understanding cultural references from 2015 or basic algebra she would have learned in high school, Kimmy trucks along, all while keeping a smile on her face. To cope with things that might get her down, she’s instituted “Kimmying” where she “smile(s) until you feel better.” Making the most of those moments keeps her head way above water. It’s the age-old tale of faking it ’til you make it. If you feel good on the outside, it’s bound to seep in, and your shine will begin to radiate through.

Lesson #2: Stay Disciplined

Olivia Pope from Scandal

There’s no way Olivia could run Pope & Associates if she weren’t disciplined. She has a tight hand on how her company is run and how her clients are “handled.” Considering all of the issues that surround Olivia, she has a way of sticking to her routine to ensure everyone is on track. If she weren’t so task-oriented, she’d never have made her way to the White House – in any capacity. Olivia has clear goals mapped out for herself. The beauty of it all is that she can put her personal issues aside so her problems don’t spill into her work. And that’s a true talent.

Lesson #3: Be Strong-Willed

Claire Underwood from House of Cards

If you take a deep look at her psyche, Claire just might be a narcissist. But even with that heavy of a label, you can still learn something from the steel-hearted First Lady. In the show’s first two seasons, she handled business by any means necessary. Claire doesn’t let ANYONE tell her what she can and cannot do. She sets her own rules. If there’s something she doesn’t agree with, trust, she’ll speak up. On the flip side, she’ll make sacrifices if she has to. Having a copious amount of willpower is needed in order to truly succeed.

Lesson #4: Make Fun of Yourself

Linda Belcher from Bob’s Burgers

If you don’t know this now – and it’s very important – life is too short to take too seriously. If you can’t laugh at what’s going on around you, then you won’t make it too far because you’re too busy sweating the small stuff. Linda lives this mantra to the fullest, and laughs at herself any chance she gets. If her tweenage daughter has a crush on a kid from her class, she’s not going to make her daughter feel bad or embarrassed about her silly love. She’s going to find the humor in the situation to make it through.

Lesson #5: Stay Focused

Annalise Keating from How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise doesn’t care about the rumors swirling around her. Maybe she’s a murderer, maybe she’s not. Maybe she had her lover framed, maybe she didn’t. Who cares? She has a job to do, students to teach, and she’s going to do it well – because she’s focused entirely on the task at hand. Get the job done, efficiently and effectively. This is how Annalise runs her world, and it’s done well for her, professionally at least. When you stay focused on plans, you prove to be invaluable and indispensable.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Netflix

28 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113129”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113129″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113129″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113129” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 31 Most Underrated Black Actresses In Hollywood (PHOTOS) Source:Getty 1 of 28 1. Sophie Okonedo – The British actress first made headlines after starring alongside Don Cheadle in the Oscar nominated "Hotel Rwanda." Most recently, she can be seen in "After Earth," which costars Will Smith. Source:Getty 2 of 28 2. Danai Gurira – The Zimbabwean-American actress plays Michonne on AMC’s "The Walking Dead" and has even won a Whitings Writers Award for her work. Source:Getty 3 of 28 3. Rutina Wesley – The Julliard School graduate has blown us away with her talents playing Tara Thornton on HBO’s smash hit "True Blood." Source:Instagram 4 of 28 4. Retta – On NBC’s "Parks & Recreation," the actress plays Donna Meagle, but did you know that she is native to Liberia and related to Liberia’s first female president, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf? Source:Instagram 5 of 28 5. Janae Watson, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Abuda & Samira Wiley (left to right) – These ladies are making headlines starring in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." All of them are exceptionally talented and have us sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for season 2. Source:Getty 6 of 28 6. Yvette Nicole Brown – The "Community" star is pure hilarity on the NBC series. You can also get ready to see her guest starring on the new sitcom "Welcome to the Family." Source:Getty 7 of 28 7. Tika Sumpter – In an interview with Clutch magazine, Sumpter spoke about her struggles as a dark-skinned actress in Hollywood saying, “I got letters thanking me for my existence." The 33-year-old NY native made waves while starring as Raina Thorpe on "Gossip Girl." You can catch her on OWN’s "The Have’s & the Have Nots." Source:Getty 8 of 28 8. Tichina Arnold – Everyone remembers Arnold as “Pam” on the hit series "Martin." She also went on to critical acclaim as the mom on Chris Rock’s "Everyone Hates Chris." Source:Getty 9 of 28 9. Robinne Lee – The Yale graduate proves to be beauty and brains, having starred in hits such as “Hitch” & "Seven Pounds." Source:Getty 10 of 28 10. Reagan Gomez-Preston – Gomez-Preston is an amazing actress, proud mother and an avid “tweeter." She has been in the game for some time and has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Catch her as the voice Roberta Tubbs on "The Cleveland Show" or on the new hit "Love That Girl!" Source:Getty 11 of 28 11. Monica Calhoun – With a resume that rivals some, this actress has been on a slew of television and movies. Get ready to catch her reprise her role of Mia in "The Best Man Holiday." Source:Getty 12 of 28 12. Margot Bingham- As Daughter Maitland on HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire," she is definitely bringing the heat. Source:Getty 13 of 28 13. Loretta Devine – This 64-year-old seasoned vet has played every type of role imaginable on both the big and small screens. In 2011, the "Grey’s Anatomy" star won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Everyone loves Mrs. Devine! Source:Getty 14 of 28 14. Kyla Pratt – From "Love & Basketball" and "One on One," this beauty has grown up right in front of our eyes. No need to worry, you can still find her on BET’s "Let’s Stay Together." Source:Getty 15 of 28 15. Kimberly Elise – Yes, she has been in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, from "Set It Off" and "Beloved" to "John Q." Elise has acting chops to blow anyone away. Source:Getty 16 of 28 16. Kat Graham – This beauty is a double threat. Not only can she sing her butt off, but you can also catch her playing Bonnie Bennett in the CW television hit series "The Vampire Diaries." Source:Getty 17 of 28 17. Joy Bryant – Yes she is a supermodel who has played the love interest of 50 Cent in "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" and turned heads in the sleep-a-way hit "Antoine Fisher." You can also catch the Bronx native on NBC’s hit show "Parenthood." 18 of 28 18. Journee Smollett – Known for her roles in "Eve’s Bayou" and "The Great Debaters," this stunner surely knows how to turn heads and give the people what they want. Source:Getty 19 of 28 19. Gugu Mbatha Raw – Her full name means “Our Pride,” and we can see just why her parents chose the moniker. Get ready to catch her in the Fox Searchlight film "Belle." Source:Getty 20 of 28 20. Gina Torres – This Cuban-American actress not only starred in "The Matrix" franchise, she is also married to actor Laurence Fishburne. Currently, she plays Jessica Pearson on "Suits." Source:Getty 21 of 28 21. Essence Atkins – At one point, Atkins was all over television with guest spots on hits such as "Moesha," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and played the fun loving sister on the series "Smart Guy." Source:Getty 22 of 28 22. Denise Vasi – Fashion model turned soap star. This actress has a lot to celebrate after walking down the aisle with director Anthony Mandler. Catch her on VH1’s "Single Ladies." Source:Getty 23 of 28 23. Anika Noni Rose – Many remember the actress from the hit film "Dream Girls" alongside Beyonce and J Hud, but this seasoned pro made history when she voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s "The Princess & The Frog.” Source:Getty 24 of 28 24. Angel Conwell – From "Baby Boy" to most recently "The Young & the Restless," this beauty seems to be one of the most hardworking actresses out. Source:Getty 25 of 28 25. Aisha Tyler – Some remember her from E! Entertainment’s "Talk Soup," on which she was the first African American and woman to host the series. Others might remember Tyler as the first African American to play an “extended” character on "Friends" – whatever the case, this comedic genius is a force to be reckoned with. Catch her currently on CBS’ "The Talk." Source:Getty 26 of 28 26. Sonequa Martin Greeb – Currently starring in two hit series "The Good Wife" and "The Walking Dead," we can see that this beauty will go far. Source:Getty 27 of 28 27. Naomie Harris – Confidence and beauty exude from the British-born star. With "Skyfall" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" already under her belt, we can’t wait to catch her playing Winnie Mandela alongside Idris Elba this November. Source:Getty 28 of 28 28. Malinda Williams – The 37-year-old actress has been in the game for quite some time. We loved her when she played “Bird” in the television adaptation of "Soul Food." Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113129”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113129″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113129″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113129” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading It’s Handled: 5 Lessons These Female TV Characters Can Teach You 31 Most Underrated Black Actresses In Hollywood (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113129”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113129″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113129″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113129” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

It’s Handled: 5 Lessons These Female TV Characters Can Teach You was originally published on globalgrind.com