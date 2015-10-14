Entertainment News
Socially Decoded: Ed Sheeran Loves Destiny’s Child, Frozen Pizza, & Lion Tats

Our comedic trolls did an awesome job trying to break down the true meaning of Ed's tweets.

Ed Sheeran is full of talent and personality.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer is fairly active on Twitter and isn’t afraid to speak his mind on the social media platform. So we thought he would be a perfect candidate for this episode of Socially Decoded.

Our comedic trolls did an awesome job trying to break down the true meaning of Ed’s tweets. Does he really love Destiny Child enough to stop being friends with a person who doesn’t get it?

Is it OK to eat a frozen pizza for breakfast, and does he even warm it up? Is that giant lion tattoo on his chest worth all the kerfuffle?

We figure that out on Socially Decoded. Watch above.

Continue reading Socially Decoded: Ed Sheeran Loves Destiny’s Child, Frozen Pizza, & Lion Tats

Socially Decoded: Ed Sheeran Loves Destiny’s Child, Frozen Pizza, & Lion Tats was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , ed sheeran , exclusive , socially decoded

