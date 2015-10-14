Ed Sheeran is full of talent and personality.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer is fairly active on Twitter and isn’t afraid to speak his mind on the social media platform. So we thought he would be a perfect candidate for this episode of Socially Decoded.

Our comedic trolls did an awesome job trying to break down the true meaning of Ed’s tweets. Does he really love Destiny Child enough to stop being friends with a person who doesn’t get it?

Is it OK to eat a frozen pizza for breakfast, and does he even warm it up? Is that giant lion tattoo on his chest worth all the kerfuffle?

We figure that out on Socially Decoded. Watch above.

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)
1. Charli XCX can be found at the Top of the Billboard Charts for Iggy Azalea's "Fancy"
2. Ellie Goulding's "Lights" has been heard at almost every party you've been to.
3. Jessie Ware is a great representation of amazing talent coming from the UK.
4. Disclosure's debut album "Settle" has topped the Billboard charts as well.
5. Sampha is one of the most talented singers and producers. You can find him on Drake's latest album "Nothing Was The Same."
6. FKA Twigs has a very promising career in the upcoming year, her cosmic style and soulful voice is remarkable.
7. La Roux's "Bulletproof" was often sung by people who never even listened to Electronic music.
8. Jessie J's "Price Tag" was heard everywhere, topping the Billboard charts.
9. One of "R&B's Most Wanted," Ed Sheeran has definitely made a solid name in the music industry.
10. Sam Smith's debut LP "In The Lonely Hour" immediately made it to the Top 10 Billboard charts.

Socially Decoded: Ed Sheeran Loves Destiny’s Child, Frozen Pizza, & Lion Tats was originally published on globalgrind.com