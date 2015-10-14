National
Home

Hard Times: Bunny Ranch Brothel Offers To Help Workers Pay Student Loans

With the constant rise of college tuition, one brothel in Nevada decided to match its workers' college tuition payments.

Leave a comment

The hardest part about college is figuring out how to pay for it.

And with the constant rise of college tuition, one brothel in Nevada decided to match its workers’ college tuition payments.

Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, has heard girls complaining about their college loans during job interviews, and thinks there are worse ways to pay your way through school these days. “This is the only job in America where women aren’t going to settle for 78% of what men make,” he said.

So Hof, 68, said he’s offering a deal to match loan payments for any new girl who comes to his brothels and works at least 60 days, according to the NY Daily News.

Dennis’ brothel rose to fame after being featured on the racy HBO show Cathouse. He’s also written a book entitled The Art of the Pimp: A Love Story, and feels confident enough to consider running for U.S. Senate. He’s even open about admitting that this new venture is not only good-natured, but will help him meet some new employees and says that 30 women have reached out to him since the announcement.

His goal is to just help women pay off some of that school in an honest way, saying, “I think it’s sad that America would let these students get into these situations that they’re in,” he said. “They’re looking for an alternative to pay off their school loans, and this is a legal alternative. There’s nothing sad about it. It’s not for everybody.”

SOURCE: NY Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Supermodels Whose Curves & Signature Trademark Helped Them Stand Out

Continue reading Hard Times: Bunny Ranch Brothel Offers To Help Workers Pay Student Loans

11 Supermodels Whose Curves & Signature Trademark Helped Them Stand Out

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113437”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113437″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113437″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113437” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Hard Times: Bunny Ranch Brothel Offers To Help Workers Pay Student Loans was originally published on globalgrind.com

brothel , dennis hof , education , Prostitution , student loans

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close