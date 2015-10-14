Music NOW
Jhene Aiko “In A World Of My Own / Very Good Advice” (NEW MUSIC)

2014 ONE Musicfest

As the summer came to an end, Disney announced the arrival of a new compilation album featuring the company’s greatest musical hits.

Last month, Ne-Yo released his remake of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me,” and now, Jhene Aiko has released a remake of Alice In Wonderland’s “In A World Of My Own / Very Good Advice.”

In a recent interview, Jhene talked about why she decided to participate in Disney’s latest musical project.

“I selected Alice In Wonderland’s “In A World Of My Own / Very Good Advice” because it’s one of my favorite Disney movies. I related to the song so much…I always feel like I’m in my own world.”

The We Love Disney album, which is scheduled to drop October 30, will feature artists across various music genres, including Kacey Musgraves, Ne-Yo, Ariana Grande, Fall Out Boy, Lucy Hale, and so many more.

Take a listen to Jhene’s remake of Alice In Wonderland’s “In A World Of My Own / Very Good Advice” below.

