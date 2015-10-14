Halloween Horror Nights: Can You Guess The Haunted House Theme From The Picture? (QUIZ)

Halloween season is finally in full swing, which means if you haven’t picked out your slutty animal costume yet (if you’re going the basic route) then you’re running out of time.
Before it’s time to get dressed up in your cute, scary, original costumes — we interrupt this post for a quick reminder DON’T DRESS IN BLACKFACE or any other offensive costumes this Halloween season — there are plenty of Halloween items that need to crossed off your typical fall bucket list. Instagramming your first PSL from Starbucks, obligatory pumpkin carving pic, and of course, screaming your head off while going through some haunted houses.
Hopefully, you live by a few good haunted houses. But if you’re really lucky, you live in Orlando or are visiting in October and get the chance to check out Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. This year, Universal celebrates its 25th year of the event with nine elaborate haunted houses and five unique scare zones throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida.
If you aren’t that lucky, we’re going to play a little game…can you figure out what the theme of the haunted house is by looking at one image?
Test your Halloween horror knowledge in the gallery below.
Can You Guess The Haunted House Theme From The Picture?
1. Let's start this off with an easy one, would you walk or run if you saw this guy pop up?
2. The Walking Dead
Yes, your favorite zombies make an appearance. From the burst ashes of Terminus, through the flooded community food bank basement, and into the darkened churchyard, hordes of Walkers surround you as you relive gut-wrenching moments of the most recent season.
3. Can you outrun these furry beasts?
4. An American Werewolf In London
Nope, not Twilight. Step right into John Landis' landmark 1981 horror classic and witness the attack on the English moors and the bone-crunching transformation into a full-blown werewolf.
5. Step right up and take your guess…
6. RUN
Have you ever wanted to be selected for a game show? Well, today is your lucky day because you've just been selected as a contestant on RUN, a brutal TV show where everyday people are stalked by skilled assassins.
7. Are you ready to relive the most terrifying moments…
8. Jack Presents 25 Years of Monsters & Mayhem
Take a trip down a terrifying memory lane from the past 25 years as Jack releases a catalogue of creatures in one maze.
9. 1, 2, he's coming for you…
10. Freddy vs. Jason
Ok, ok, this one was obvious. If you didn't get it, you deserve to be caught by one, if not both of them. From the cursed Camp Crystal Lake to the nightmarish 1428 Elm Street, awake or asleep, you'll find yourself caught in the middle of this epic battle.
11. Can you survive all three chapters?
12. Insidious
Enter "The Further" and travel through all three parts of the Insidious saga. Denizens of the afterlife try to find their way back into the world using the living to guide them.
13 of 16
13. Would you survive?
14. Would you survive… "The Purge"?
Which side of The Purge would you be on? From the moment you step inside the house, dozens of vicious vigilantes will descend upon you as they exercise their right to purge.
15. Just a casual chandelier of skeletons…
16. Body Collectors
The Body Collectors have returned, descending upon Shadybrook Asylum to collect the human parts they require.
